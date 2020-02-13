Sketch published in deadly shootings in the Galleria

Police have released a sketch of a suspect who was found in a fatal shootout in a neighborhood in the Galleria last month.
Two men attempted to rob Andres Chan, 61, on January 11 when he and his son went for a walk in the 3100 block on Fairdale Lane, about a block northwest of Richmond and Sage. They left around 6.40pm.
Chan refused to follow the attackers, who then killed him. The armed men fled in a four-door silver or brown limousine driven by another man.
The attacker in the sketch is described as over 20 years old and about 3 meters tall. He was wearing a hoodie.
The Houston police are looking for this person to be found in the deadly shooting of a man on January 11, 2020.
Photo: Houston Police Department
The police also released pictures of the car taken from a surveillance video.
The police are expected to provide further details at a press conference on Thursday morning.