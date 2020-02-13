Police have released a sketch of a suspect who was found in a fatal shootout in a neighborhood in the Galleria last month.

Two men attempted to rob Andres Chan, 61, on January 11 when he and his son went for a walk in the 3100 block on Fairdale Lane, about a block northwest of Richmond and Sage. They left around 6.40pm.

Chan refused to follow the attackers, who then killed him. The armed men fled in a four-door silver or brown limousine driven by another man.

The attacker in the sketch is described as over 20 years old and about 3 meters tall. He was wearing a hoodie.

The Houston police are looking for this person to be found in the deadly shooting of a man on January 11, 2020. The Houston police are looking for this person to be found in the deadly shooting of a man on January 11, 2020. Photo: Houston Police Department

Sketch published in deadly shootings in the Galleria

The police also released pictures of the car taken from a surveillance video.

The police are expected to provide further details at a press conference on Thursday morning.