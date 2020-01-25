SIX60: Hutt goes fast for the first night of Saturday tour

advertisement

REVIEW: Expectations are always high when you are about to see the current largest band in New Zealand music.

Lower Hutt Recreational Ground was the location, and by the early evening it was already packed with a sold-out crowd to see SIX60 kick off their New Zealand summer tour.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Matiu Walters greets the audience in Western Springs last year.

A girl no older than nine danced past and sang “I can’t be angry that you’ve found love,” a line from SIX60’s Rolling Stone.

The music of SIX60 transcends generations. Regardless of their age, the audience stood up for the band’s two-hour set.

The event had the feeling of a large music festival with wide open space, green grass and a wide selection of food and drinks to hand.

With three other bands that played before SIX60, with Drax Project as the highlight of the openers, it was clear that gamblers were worth their money.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Six60 in Western Springs, Auckland in 2019.

The audience eagerly sang Sweet Caroline when a digital clock on huge LCD screens counted down to the appearance of the band.

The clock hit zero and an enchanting light show came at full speed. When the smoke came up on stage, a friendly face stood out: Matiu Walters, the front man of the band. Then Chris Mac entered the stage in a white linen ensemble. The crowd took the bait and burst out.

A sold-out crowd of apparently more than 20,000 people can be daunting even for seasoned concert visitors, but the atmosphere was happy and full of companionship.

The versatility of the band members was demonstrated when Marlon Gerbes left his usual synthesizer and picked up a guitar to join lead guitarist Ji Fraser to play a tune. All this time, Eli Paewai’s youthful energy on the drums was the backbone of the distinctive style of SIX60.

Walters stared at the crowd before he said, “I was at the dairy today to get an ice cream and a man stopped me and said I hope you’re ready because the Hutt is going fast!”

LAWRENCE SMITH

Matiu Walters up close before Six60 toured Japan.

When the number Special came up, almost no one was on the phone, which is a rare sight these days. Instead, they focused on enjoying the moment, which in turn made the show much more ‘special’. The mix of old and new songs in their set was well received, with their latest album, which was released in November, and going back to songs that were written ten years earlier.

Walters spoke about the pleasure they have had over the world, but explained that their hearts are never far from home. His korero parried nicely in their all-time favorite, Don’t Forget Your Roots, which they sang in English, then in reo Māori because, as the band said, “It would have been rude not to do that.”

The only thing comparable to the feeling of kiwi pride that this song carries is the folk song or ‘Slice Of Heaven’ by Dave Dobbyn.

The band withdrew from the stage after public favorite Forever. The audience tried to pick up the one-last-song song together, but just couldn’t seem to crack it.

Fortunately the band came back for two more songs, Don’t Give Up and The Greatest.

For the last song, Matiu confirmed that “the Hutt is going fast.”

The feeling of Kiwi pride in this show was like no other, confirming that you can’t have a really great songbook from New Zealand without SIX60 in it.

