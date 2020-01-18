advertisement

A missing six-year-old boy who got lost at a gas station on Friday evening was found safely and early today. He is said to have been sitting near the road works on the M1.

The search for little Aadil Umair Rahim from Nottingham near Newport Pagnell on the M1 near Milton Keynes took nine hours, and there were concerns that he was so young.

He was reportedly on a school trip to London, and the carriage group had stopped using the toilets.

CCTV images showed Aadil running to a parking lot, but the camera didn’t notice which way he was going.

The Thames Valley Police helicopter was used during the search for Aadil, which started around 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

His father said he was “grateful” to everyone who had worked “tirelessly” to find his son, who was wearing only a green sweater, gray top, pants, and white skull cap.

Aadil was found by police officers at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and reunited with his family.

He was hospitalized as a precaution, but was not injured after being tortured.

His father, Umair Rahim, said on Facebook: “My son has arrived and he is now safe. Thanks for the prayers. Shukah to Allah.

“Many thanks to the Thames Valley Police helicopter services, fire and security and rescue teams who worked tirelessly for nine to nine hours to get him to safety.

“More than 1,000 people looked for him. I am grateful to everyone.”

Superintendent Amy Clements said: “This was a very difficult operation involving a very young boy and we are relieved to say that Aadil was found safe and sound.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community who immediately offered help trying to find Aadil.

“I would also like to thank those who worked with the police during this time.

“This was a major operation in difficult conditions, so I would like to publicly thank the search and rescue teams who worked on the search and the large number of officers involved.

“We are very happy that he was found and we are grateful to everyone who was involved.”

On Friday evening, Highways England confirmed that the two-way service had been closed due to an “ongoing police operation”.

