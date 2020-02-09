Thibault Camus

Gregory Alldritt (No. 8) congratulates on the victory of the French Six Nations against Italy.

France are the leaders of the six nations after beating Italy in Paris with 35-22 bonus points.

Captain Charles Ollivon scored for the second consecutive week and was added to the points list by Teddy Thomas, Gregory Alldritt, Romain Ntamack and Baptiste Serin.

France and Ireland are the only undefeated teams after two rounds, both with nine points, but France leads with a difference of superior points.

Italy – beaten 42-0 in the opening round of Wales – scored three goals for Matteo Niozzi, Federico Zani and Mattia Bellini.

France meet Wales in the third round on February 22, while Italy host Scotland in Rome in a potential wooden spoon decision.

Mike Hewitt

Romain Ntamack scored one of five attempts by France.

AT A GLANCE

FRANCE 35 (Teddy Thomas, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Romain Ntamack, Baptiste Serin; Ntamack conversion, 2 penalties, Matthieu Jalibert conversion), ITALY 22 (Matteo Minozzi, Federico Zani, Mattia Bellini; Tommaso Allan 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 23-10.

Points after 2 rounds

France 9, Ireland 9, Wales 5, England 5, Scotland 2, Italy 0.

