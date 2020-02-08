Scott Heppell

Englishman George Ford faces Scot Blair Kinghorn in the Six Nations rugby match in Edinburgh in terrible conditions.

Replacement prop Ellis Genge prevailed against Scotland when England won 13-6 against Scotland in the six-nation duel in the Calcutta Cup in Murrayfield.

Scotland’s captain Stuart Hogg juggled the ball on his own line and the opposing captain Owen Farrell tried again, but referee Pascal Gauzere demanded a repeat Saturday 5m crush (Sunday NZ time).

They launched an attack and Maro Itoje drove Genge out of the next phase to deflate England coach Eddie Jones.

During the game, it rained heavily and 50kmh swept across Murrayfield, making it extremely difficult to cross the finish line and judge the finish line.

CONTINUE READING:

* Ireland receives a bonus point win against Wales

* Boks to join 6 nations – report

* Super rugby deserves more respect

* Former All Blacks criticize NZ rugby

* NZR limitation of liability

Scott Heppell

England’s Willi Heinz kicks the ball away when Scotsman Jamie Ritchie closes.

Former Scottish full-back Rory Lawson, who reported the game as a television commentator, claimed the conditions were the worst he’d seen in Murrayfield.

It was a far cry from the 38:38 draw between the two teams at Twickenham in 2019 when eleven attempts were scored.

England, who played against the strong wind, dominated possession in the first half but had only three points to show.

Goalkicking was a lottery in the Edinburgh storm, and even the normally infallible Owen Farrell missed his first shot, an ambitious 40-meter penalty in the eighth minute.

The captain of England was fined two minutes later after Scott Cumming, who was responsible for Scotland, was fined for not rolling off the tackle area.

Farrell missed another penalty in the 27th minute and England’s first five-eighth goal, George Ford, was misled just before half-time with a rejected goal attempt when England exerted some pressure.

Loose English striker Sam Underhill (the man of the game), Lewis Ludlam and Tom Curry kept the pressure on the Scots in the breakdown and brought England some valuable sales.

Scottish captain Stuart Hogg and first five-eighth Adam Hastings were generally safe in the air under a shot from kicks from Ford and England’s kiwi center-back Willi Heinz.

England started the second half with a 3-0 lead and the wind in their favor, but Scotland got under pressure early on and gained valuable terrain after Ford took a big break from pushing and bracing Rory Sutherland.

Scotland took a penalty for the posts, so Hastings equalized.

They stayed in the fight after England boiled over a series of high kicks, with the wind fully touching the ball to return the initiative to the Scots.

Farrell missed the chance to restore England’s lead in the 65th minute, but Genge brought the four points three minutes later and Farrell extended the lead to 10 points with his third penalty four minutes before the end.

Hastings landed his second penalty with two minutes to secure a lost bonus point.

Scott Heppell

England coach Eddie Jones before testing Scotland.

AT A GLANCE

In Murrayfield, Edinburgh

ENGLAND 13 (Try Ellis Genge; Owen Farrell 2 pen, con) SCOTLAND 6 (Adam Hastings 2 pin) HT: 3-0.