Six dead, shooting several wounded in Germany

The German news agency dpa reports that six people died and several were injured in a shooting in southwest Germany.

The police of Aalen said several people were injured and some were killed in the shooting early Friday afternoon in Rot am See, but have not confirmed the number of deaths.

A spokesperson for the police of Aalen said that a suspect was arrested after the shooting and that there are no further suspects in general.

Police spokesperson Holger Binert told German broadcaster n-tv that the first information suggested the suspect and that one or more victims knew each other.

Rot am See is located approximately 170 kilometers northwest of Munich

