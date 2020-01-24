Six dead, several wounded in the shooting in Germany

advertisement

The German news agency DPA reports that six people were killed and several were injured in a shooting in southwest Germany.

Aalen police said several people were injured and some were killed in the early Friday afternoon shooting, but have not confirmed the number of fatalities.

A spokesperson for the police of Aalen said that a suspect was arrested after the shooting and that there are no further suspects in general.

Police spokesperson Holger Binert told German broadcaster n-tv that the first information suggested the suspect and that one or more victims knew each other.

Rot am See is located approximately 170 kilometers northwest of Munich.

