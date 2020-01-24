Six dead in Germany shoot, suspect arrested - News

advertisement

Six people were killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said Friday.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting, which took place at 12:45 PM. (1145 GMT) Friday near the train station of the city, the police said. They said that there are no other suspects in general.

“According to my information, there were six dead and several injured,” police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German n-TV broadcaster.

“We assume this was a single attacker,” he said.

Biehlmaier said the first information suggested that the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more victims knew each other.

Some victims belonged to the same family, he added.

In a statement, the police said that at 4:30 pm more information would be released at a press conference with prosecutors and local officials. (1530 GMT.)

Rot am See is located approximately 170 kilometers northwest of Munich.

