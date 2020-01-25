SIU football | Salukis' Chinn competes in the Senior Bowl | National sport

advertisement

CARBONDALE – Former SIU security Jeremy Chinn, the program’s first all-American consensus since MyCole Pruitt in 2014, will attend Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

The start in the Ladd Peebles Stadium is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The 71st Reese’s Senior Bowl will air on NFL Network.

advertisement

Chinn is one of three FCS players on the North Team, coached by Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, and one of four FCS players selected for the game. He is the only player at the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the third player in Saluki history to accept an invitation to play.

The close end of Dayton Adam Trautman and the close end of Portland State Charlie Taumoepeau are said to be heading north. Alex Taylor, an offensive attacker from the US state of South Carolina, is expected to play in the South Carolina squad.

Chinn did not respond to an interview request from The Southern Illinoisan.

Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound strong security for the Salukis last season, ended his successful SIU career with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 defended passes and six forced fiddles. He finished 17th in the vote for the Buck Buchanan Award 2019, which goes to the nation’s best FCS defensive player. He has been a selection for all conferences in recent years and has experience in cornerback and security.

Chinn started several games at Cornerback during his college career and Safety and led the Salukis 2019 with four interceptions. He also had 71 tackles. Chinn was the only Saluki on the first team of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference and one of eight SIU All-Conference winners last season.

More than 100 NFL prospects attended this week in front of representatives from all 32 teams.

The Senior Bowl has some unique rules. Blocks under the waist are prohibited, the defense cannot flash, and there are only two kick-offs at the start of the game and before the start of the second half. Every second trip starts automatically on the 25-yard line, according to the Senior Bowl website.

Violations cannot set wide recipients in motion before snapping in and can only be set up in three different formations 21 (two returns, one narrow end and two wide receivers), 11 (one return, one narrow end and three widths). and 12 (one runs back, two narrow ends and two wide ends). The defense can only play in a 4-3 or 3-4 formation.

Zac Taylor, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, will lead the South Team.

advertisement