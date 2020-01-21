Sister Victoria of 'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer gives birth to baby No. 3

advertisement

There’s a new teen mom 2 baby to love! Victoria Messer, the sister of Leah Messer from Teen Mom, is now the proud mother of three to give birth to her son Caí River on Monday. While Caí’s father, whom Victoria had met on vacation in Costa Rica, could not be by her side during the birth due to the immigration process, the birth of the little boy was accompanied not only by Leah but also by MTV cameras on Instagram with a number revealed by photos.

“All natural photos. Our cute baby has arrived today. Caí River Rodríguez Messer,” Victoria wrote on social media. “Weighing 6 pounds 7.5 ounces. With a hair. So grateful to everyone who helped and also to those who sent lots of love and support. It’s so perfect and I still can’t believe that I finally mean mine Boys have !! “

Victoria later shared heart-warming photos of the baby’s father, FaceTiming his newborn son with a big grin on his face. It won’t be long before he can see his child in person, Leah assured someone in her own Instagram post about the birth and wondered where he was.

Leah also celebrated the birth of her new nephew and shared cute and silly photos of herself and her own three daughters, Adalynn, Aliannah and Aleeah, to greet their new cousin.

“We are so in love with you. Caí River Rodríguez Messer & I am so proud of your sister,” Leah labeled the photos.

Victoria had expected to get pregnant in September after getting involved with the guide on her rafting tour in Costa Rica on vacation with her sister and teen mom 2-star Kailyn Lowry.

A source told us at the time, Weekly: “Victoria and the guy got in touch immediately. Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica to see the baby’s father since then. Victoria returned to Costa Rica and it felt like she had leave part of yourself there. It’s the perfect story for 90-day fiancé! “

The news came just a week after Victoria had divorced her second husband Domenick Crapello, but the former couple had been separated for months. Victoria was previously married to Brian Jones and shares daughters Cami and Cerenity with Crapello and Jones, respectively.

Photo credit: MTV

