The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) on Saturday attacked the BJP and Congress over private schools that only became “profitable companies” in states that they ruled.

It also challenged the two parties to show at least one state where the amount charged by private schools was reimbursed.

“In the past, families of politicians had private schools … government schools were closed in these areas,” said senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, adding, “In the past five years, we have not allowed private schools to be merely profitable companies.”

The Minister of Education said that 198 private schools in Delhi had repaid £ 32 crore to 78,000 students, “a scoop all over India”.

“In Delhi, 364 schools are on government land … they got land for £ 1 or at highly subsidized rates in the 1970s and 1980s … according to the agreement, the schools can only raise the rate with the permission of the government. But nobody used this clause until 2015, “said Mr. Sisodia.

He added that before 2015, such schools increased rates by 12% -15% each year, “which translates into a 75% increase over five years”. “In 2016-17, we invoked the clause and of 364 schools, 334 were not allowed to increase costs,” he said.

Mr Sisodia added that in 2017-18 and 2018-19 no schools were allowed to raise the rate and in 2019-20 only 309 was not allowed to raise the rate.

