Sir Robert Jones has terminated his defamation proceedings against filmmaker Renae Maihi.
Jones is expected to issue a press release today.
Jones ‘lawyer, Fletcher Pilditch, confirmed that the trial judge, Judge Susan Thomas, had been informed of Jones’ move on the fifth day of a probable two-week High Court hearing in Wellington.
ROSS GIBLIN / STUFF
Renae Maihi said as evidence that she stood by the comments she made about Sir Robert’s column.
Ross Giblin
Jones’ lawyer Fletcher Pilditch.
ROSS GIBLIN / STUFF
Maihi’s lawyer Davey Salmon.