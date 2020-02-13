Sir Robert Jones has terminated his defamation proceedings against filmmaker Renae Maihi.

Jones is expected to issue a press release today.

Jones ‘lawyer, Fletcher Pilditch, confirmed that the trial judge, Judge Susan Thomas, had been informed of Jones’ move on the fifth day of a probable two-week High Court hearing in Wellington.

Renae Maihi said as evidence that she stood by the comments she made about Sir Robert’s column.

Maihi’s lawyer Davey Salmon.