If you’re thinking about keeping a diary while filming an epic like Lord of the Rings, it’s a feat of its own, since Sir Ian McKellen obviously wanted to keep the memories and enjoy them long after the films ended. As Andrew Heaton of We Got This Covered says, it’s a little hard to believe that 20 years have passed since we saw McKellen and the rest of the cast on the screen for the beloved saga that took us through Middle-earth and a story said that this has been a classic since many of us were born. It’s no wonder McKellen wants to document as much of this experience as possible because the sheer size of the project deserves a lot of respect and will likely generate a good amount of introspection later on. His diaries from that time were incredibly detailed and even so eloquent that you might think they would make a good short film on their own, since McKellen sounds like he is in his Gandalf phase, very well spoken and handed down a lot of details about the experiences he has had with the rest of the cast.

Amazingly, it also sounds like he wasn’t on hand for part of the shoot since he also played Magneto in X-Men when things started, so he had to let himself go in the beginning and come in if he could , It’s really impressive that he had a chance to play two of the most famous characters in cinema because, although Magneto was a cartoon character that not everyone knew about, McKellen played him so well that it didn’t matter. Many people might have expected the muscle-bound spandex figure to easily tear a normal person in half, but McKellen played the role of the older statesman among the evil mutants with immense power.But he also had a very painful story like that The beginning of the film showed when he was separated from his parents in a German death camp. Though Gandalf has never been treated like this, many of us are unlikely to know where he came from, since he was an old man after appearing in The Hobbit and LOTR, with no trace of ever being young to say that he has seen a few death-defying scenes that are at least comparable.

Of course, there is always the question of what could have happened if someone else had become Gandalf, since Christopher Lee allegedly auditioned for the role. Cheryl Eddy from Gizmodo has more on this. In a way, it sounds like Peter Jackson may have thought Lee was a little too old for the role, although it’s also likely that Lee just didn’t quite fit when considering Gandalf’s appearance and demeanor. As Saruman, he was undoubtedly perfect, because although Lee can be a protagonist like his character once did in one of the Hobbit films, he still seemed to be quite well suited to the role of the villain Saruman became. One has to wonder if McKellen ever thought that someone could come along who could take him off the role and take him over, but obviously that wasn’t because Peter Jackson’s decision to use him for the role was widely accepted and is a decision was made that this would work to improve the films. After all, McKellen has something about him when he’s in full Gandalf clothing that feels less than regal, but far more than the simple look he starts with. After all, that is the effect of wizards in many stories, some of which look great and carry their power with an authoritarian aura, while others are simple and don’t care to announce their presence everywhere. Gandalf has always been inclined to look arrogant and somewhat arrogant, but is still seen as a scholar and in many different ways by those he has been in contact with for so long.

Reading McKellen’s diary is fairly easy since it has been made a blog and is accessible through his Twitter account. It could be of interest to many fans as it is likely to provide access to many of the actor’s inner thoughts and feelings about the film and what was going on in his head as he prepared for his role and various scenes. While it’s hard to say if this would interest everyone, there are many people who might have questions that McKellen’s diary could easily answer.

