An emotional Sir Elton John kissed Bernie Taupin when the longtime songwriting partners won an Oscar.

The duo behind some of pop music’s most enduring hits won the Oscar for best original song for (I’ll) Love Me Again, which featured in Sir Elton’s Biopic Rocketman.

When the result was read by actress Gal Gadot, Sir Elton, dressed in a typically extravagant purple outfit, looked up at the sky and said, “Oh my god”.

Then he kissed Taupin on the head.

On stage, Taupin said, “Wow, that’s not a bad thing.”

#Oscars moment: @eltonofficial and Bernie Taupin win the best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by @rocketmanmovie. pic.twitter.com/IiW5mxyeXg

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

After Taupin paid tribute to the people who put Rocketman on the screen, Sir Elton said, “Thanks to Bernie, who has been constant in my life – when I was screwed up when I was normal, he was always there for me . “

It was Sir Elton’s second Oscar after winning for his work on the Lion King soundtrack in 1995, but Taupin’s first.

When he spoke backstage, the singer, who missed his annual Oscar party to attend the ceremony where he performed, dedicated the victory to his musical partner.

“This is for him, this is for my 53-year-old partner,” he said.

“Without him I would not be here. He started the process, he gave me the text, without texts I am nobody.”

Sir Elton, who will be 73 next month, added: “This is the man who started the trip and we are still together after 53 years.” Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the award for “I will.” love me again ”by Rocketman (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

The singer then praised the Rocketman cast and crew and considered the 12-year journey it took to bring his life story to the screen.

He paid special praise to his husband David Furnish, who was the producer of the film, and star Taron Egerton.

“For me, it was the best performance this year,” said Sir Elton, adding that Egerton should have been nominated for best actor.

He also paid tribute to his two sons with Furnish, Zachary and Elijah, and revealed that he called them after his victory in Australia.

“You are so happy,” said Sir Elton. “I love them so much, they love their father.”

Sir Elton said that the award means a lot, but the most important things in his life are “great children, great families, great friends and health”.

In their longstanding partnership that has spawned some of the most popular songs in pop music, including “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”, “Rocket Man”, “Candle In The Wind” and “Your Song”, Taupin said: “It really is like one Marriage.” is. One of the things that make it work is being different. “

The Oscar win lasted a remarkable twelve months for Sir Elton.

Last year his biopic appeared, a treatise and an upgrade of his knighthood.