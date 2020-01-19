Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer unleashes the carnage and unites Spider-Man and Deadpool

advertisement

Since the release of the Morbius trailer, fans have been wild with speculation about a Sinister Six film. Now an enterprising fan has cobbled together the existing footage to show us what it could look like. They also imagined an encounter between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson. But that’s not all. We also see Woody Harrelson in full carnage mode. Pretty impressive stuff for a fan trailer.

Stryder HD listed his video as a parody, but that The sinister six are not a laughing matter. He deals with the scenario with all the seriousness it deserves until we get that fateful connection between Spider-Man and Deadpool that should make some fans very excited. In the short video, Stryder says this about his proposed attitude to Sinister Six.

“The six come together!

Spider-Man has one of the best villain galleries in the superhero genre, and over the years, many of these opponents have come together to #TheSinisterSix. The first # Morbius trailer can be seen today. Many Spider-Man fans believe that the film directed by Jared Leto paves the way for the creation of #SinisterSix on the big screen.

When Venom came out in 2018, despite the symbiotic antihero and his close connection to Spider-Man, the web slinger was not mentioned in the comics in the movie. Morbius, on the other hand, lays the foundation stone for Spider-Man, not only through some graffiti that Michael Morbius passes, but also through Michael Keaton, Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, apparently resumed, which was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now it looks like Tom Hollands Spider-Man, who has been active in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, is in the same reality as Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire and all the other characters that will be seen in Sony’s Marvel universe , And from there it is no big leap to believe that the bad guys can band together to eliminate Spider-Man. ‘

Sinister Six has been planned at Sony for a long time. And it almost happened after Amazing Spider-Man 2. But this film couldn’t live up to its legacy at the box office, and Sony pulled the plug on all other Spider Universe films planned at that time, including a stand-alone film for Silver Sable and Black Cat as well as a proposed film about Aunt May.

Now that Michael Keaton’s vulture appears at the end of the Morbius trailer just released, Marvel fans believe that Sony is working on a true Sinister Six film that brings Mysterio, Venom, Morbius, Vulture, Scorpio, and Doctor Octopus together. There has been much speculation that Deadpool, now owned by Marvel and operated by Marvel, could also form a Spider-Man team. So yes, why doesn’t everything happen in this one big crazy movie? You can watch the fake Sinister Six trailer from Stryder HD on Youtube. You will probably wish this was a real thing.

