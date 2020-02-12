It can be difficult to be single and feel called to the sacrament of marriage. We may firmly believe that God calls us to marry, but we don’t know anyone we would even think of as a relationship!

However, it is always appropriate to pray in our fear and call to God. He alone can lift our burdens and show us the way to go.

In the meantime, here is a prayer for a future spouse asking God to provide someone to walk with you in holiness.

O Jesus, beloved of the boys, the dearest friend I have, with all confidence I open my heart to you to ask your light and your help with the important task of planning my future. Give me the light of your grace so that I can choose carefully who I want to be my life partner. Dearest Jesus, send me one that, according to your divine wisdom, you think is best for marrying me. May her / his character reflect some of the characteristics of your own Sacred Heart. May he / she be upright, faithful, pure, sincere and noble, so that we both strive with united efforts and with pure and selfless love to perfect ourselves in body and soul, as well as the children to whom you may entrust our care , Bless our friendship before marriage so that sin has no part in it. May our mutual love bind us so closely that our future home may be most similar to yours in Nazareth.

O Maria Immaculate, sweet mother of the boys, I entrust your special care to the decision that I should make regarding my future wife / husband. You are my guiding star! Guide me to the person with whom I can best work to fulfill God’s holy will, with whom I can live in peace, love and harmony in this life and find eternal joy in the next.

Amen.