Julia Kajdi

February 12, 2020

Grab your best friends and experience new adventures on this Galentine Day. Here are our top 10 tips on what to do and see on February 13th

They say you hate Valentine’s Day and despise the couples, who are flooding the streets hand in hand, kissing in dark movie theaters and dividing the heart-shaped desserts in the over-decorated but barely lit restaurants. but secretly you only want to be one of them. No fear; Your best girls are sure to be ready for some non-romantic adventures that will make you forget everything about love in a second or not. Spend a day in the spirit of friendship, then get your favorite bottle of wine, your embarrassing, yet comfortable pajamas, and watch one of our recommended movies or series, “Whether your group wants to see girl power masterpieces or is willing to give up and just dive into a classic romcom (sometimes the two are interchangeable). Who doesn’t need a Colin Firth fresh out of the pond, a Ryan Gosling showing his abs, an Adam Driver writing poems, or an Andrew Scott saying “I love you” at a bus stop? Here are our top recommendations for activities on this Galentine day, followed by our selection of films to end the night in style.

The Murder Trial Live Tour 2020

If you are interested in crime novels, court dramas or just justice, then you are right for a jury member. The murder process so popular goes on a tour where you can experience what it’s like to be part of the British judicial system. This exceptionally interactive theater show is combined with a delicious 3-course menu and makes the evening an unforgettable experience for you and the girls. The only question is: can you handle the truth? Village Hotel, hull

Film pairings: Legal blonde & witness for the public prosecutor

Sweets make master class

Spun candy awaits anyone interested in the culinary world, ascending Willy Wonka’s throne, or just looking for sweet-sweet fun. In the Candy Making Masterclass you will learn how to create colorful lollipops, delicious fudge, honeycombs and brittles. Who needs an appointment for Valentine’s Day when you can eat your own candy? Spitalfields Spun Candy, London

Film pairings: Chocolate & Pushing Daisies

Takeover of a huge plant house

Whether you like to work in the garden, go to the botanical garden or just want to escape the gray concrete blocks we call cities, this unique greenhouse program is a must. Spend an hour or two between plants that have taken over an entire house and get ideas for your own home – if you manage to keep something alive for more than a week (cacti don’t count, sorry). RHS Garden Wisley, Woking

Movie pairings: Calendar Girls & Green Card

RPG Gourmet

Not every one of us can be a Paul Hollywood or Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen (sadder that not every one of us can have them in the kitchen), but that doesn’t mean we should stop trying. Grab the girls and head to the kitchen with this D&D-inspired comedy adventure where you cook while you laugh or just laugh while you eat. The Vault, London

Film pairings: Julie and Julia & Woman on Top

First flirts

Okay; Just because you’re single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you have to rule out romance altogether. How about a fun game night inspired by romantic comedies? This interactive and exciting program is aimed at couples, but also offers a lot of fun for friends. It includes seven different games that you can try to get to know each other a little better. Deli Theater, London

Movie pairings: Molly’s game & love me if you dare

ghost tours

Still haunted by the bad first dates, the catastrophic outbreaks and who you swear you are over but in reality are still thinking about it from time to time? Let these ghosts disappear and be replaced by real ones! Discover the dark and mysterious corners of Edinburgh with Mercat Tours as you listen to stories that freeze your blood. The evening of ghosts and ghouls is crowned with a special glass of whiskey so that you feel alive again. Mercat Tours, Edinburgh

Movie pairings: Ghostbusters & Ghost

Spirit programs

What could be nicer than celebrating yourself and your girls when you spoil yourself with the best whiskeys, gins, wines and proseccos? In addition to the regular gin and whiskey tours, the Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh organizes a special cheese pairing evening, where you can combine carefully selected products with whiskey samples. However, if you choose gin, visit Lind & Lime Gin, which recently opened its doors to everyone and offers an insightful tour with a glass of sherry, a G&T, and other cocktails to keep you warm while keeping the past alive and hear the future from the Leith-based company. Leave the strong stuff for the movie night? Take a side trip to Sutton House in London, where your history tour will be accompanied by a good Prosecco, or visit the Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Restaurant in Edinburgh and take part in an exciting wine master class. Different venues

Movie pairs: Wine Country & Coyote Ugly

Pride and prejudice

The hilarious, purely female adaptation of the Austen classic is on its way. Have you read the book a hundred times, seen all the adjustments on the screen and even know Mr Darcy’s famous proposal by heart? This refreshing version of the well-known love story will make your group laugh as the original and some other characters try to find love and life. Royal Lyceum Theater, Edinburgh

Movies: Pride & Prejudice and Zombies & Pride & Prejudice (BBC)

Broken Relationship Museum

When you’re ready to cry over your spilled milk and analyze past mistakes, what’s safer than doing this with your friends – along with a few pieces from other people’s unsuccessful stories? A rather unusual, yet fascinating collection comes from Zagreb to York and shows a selection of touching and moving but funny objects to prove that you are not alone with your mistakes and specifications. York Castle Museum

Film pairings: Gone Girl & Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind

yoga

Treat your body and mind to this Valentine’s Day! The MAC in Birmingham offers you a special yoga style, Dru Yoga, which combines movement with breathing work so that you can find and appreciate your energy and your mind. Are you looking for something with a twist? The Simulacra Studio in London awaits you with a slow yoga flow, followed by a self-massage, a relaxing meditation session and a nice cup of cocoa. All of these come with live cello music and candlelight. Different venues

Movie pairings: Wild & Eat Pray Love

Here are some additional recommendations for feminine power and romantic films to choose from to complete your Galentine’s Day with the girls: Fleabag season two; Love; Crazy stupid love; Call me by your name; La La Land; Paterson; Hidden figures; Ex machina; Brave; Little woman; Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Cheese to whiskey

Let yourself be guided through a comprehensive tasting of the Holyrood Spirit Merchant Whiskey range, carefully combined with selected cheeses that Liz from Edinburgh Cheese has sourced from local cheese retailers. Try some great seasonal cheeses with all the whiskeys you can buy in the evening.

Holyrood Distillery, Edinburgh

Mercat Tours, Edinburgh

Wed 12 Feb

£ 18 (£ 16; children £ 11; family £ 47) / 0131 225 5445

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thu 13 Feb

£ 18 (£ 16; children £ 11; family £ 47) / 0131 225 5445

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Fri 14 Feb

£ 18 (£ 16; children £ 11; family £ 47) / 0131 225 5445

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

…and 45 further dates until March 31

The giant houseplant takeover

Enter a house that has been recaptured by its plants long after people have left. A banana is pushed through the roof, carnivorous plants feast in the dining room and cacti play chess. Some plants have grown too large and are taller than their relatives. The glass house is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

RHS Garden Wisley, Woking

Wed 12 Feb

£ 7.45– £ 14.95 This event is included in the normal garden entry fee. Book online for a 10% discount. / 01483224234

Thu 13 Feb

£ 7.45– £ 14.95 This event is included in the normal garden entry fee. Book online for a 10% discount. / 01483224234

Fri 14 Feb

£ 7.45– £ 14.95 This event is included in the normal garden entry fee. Book online for a 10% discount. / 01483224234

…and 16 further dates until 1st March

Broken Relationship Museum

On display is a collection from the Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia, with objects from York’s own collection.

York Castle Museum

Wed 12 Feb

£ 0– £ 11 Included in general entry price / 01904 687633

Thu 13 Feb

£ 0– £ 11 Included in general entry price / 01904 687633

Fri 14 Feb

£ 0– £ 11 Included in general entry price / 01904 687633

…and 37 further dates until March 22

Pride and prejudice

A disrespectful, all-female adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic love story, with all the unscrupulous matches we expected and some new characters from below.

NST city, Southampton

Tue 17 Mar

£ 10- £ 27 (£ 10- £ 25) / 023 8067 1771

Wed 18 Mar

£ 10- £ 27 (£ 10- £ 25) / 023 8067 1771

Thu 19 Mar

£ 10- £ 27 (£ 10- £ 25) / 023 8067 1771

…and 14 further dates until Apr 4

The Oxford Playhouse

Tue 10 Mar

£ 8- £ 28/01865 305305

Wed 11 Mar

£ 8- £ 28/01865 305305

Thu 12 Mar

£ 8- £ 28/01865 305305

…and 2 further dates until the 14th of March

Royal Lyceum Theater, Edinburgh

Wed 12 Feb

Times vary / £ 14- £ 33 (preview £ 10) / 0131 248 4848

Thu 13 Feb

Times vary / £ 14- £ 33 (preview £ 10) / 0131 248 4848

Fri 14 Feb

Times vary / £ 14- £ 33 (preview £ 10) / 0131 248 4848

Sat 15 Feb

Times vary / £ 14- £ 33 (preview £ 10) / 0131 248 4848

Prosecco and history tour

Hear the stories from those who called Hackney’s oldest home home since it was built in 1535 by Thomas Cromwell’s right-hander Ralph Sadleir. Enjoy another glass of Prosecco in the spacious Tudor Great Chamber halfway. Sutton House was a Victorian school, a…

Sutton House, London E9

Thu 13 Feb

£ 17.50 (£ 8.50) reservation required

Wed 19 Feb

£ 17.50 (£ 8.50) reservation required

Thu 27 Feb

£ 17.50 (£ 8.50) reservation required

…and 5 further dates until April 1st

RPG Gourmet

A unique culinary experience that offers a comedy adventure in addition to cooking.

The Vault, London SE1

Wed 12 Feb

£ 16.50– £ 23 include a 2 course meal / 020 7401 9603

Thu 13 Feb

£ 16.50– £ 23 include a 2 course meal / 020 7401 9603

Fri 14 Feb

£ 16.50– £ 23 include a 2 course meal / 020 7401 9603

…and 2 further dates until February 16

Wine tasting master class

Whether you want to discover the tastiest drops for a dinner party or find the best bottles for your budget, the Wine Tasting Masterclasses at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh offer the ideal opportunity to taste and compare some of the best wines and discover lesser known producers.

So let the expert wine …

Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Restaurant, Brasserie and Bar, Edinburgh

Thu 13 Feb

£ 22- £ 44 South American Red Wine Tasting / 0131 524 8350

Thu 12 Mar

£ 22– £ 44 Valentine’s Day wine tasting / 0131 524 8350