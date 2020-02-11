There is no doubt Marie Osmond is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. In addition to her trendy outfits and breathtaking make-up looks, the singer “Paper Roses” blew fans away with her effortlessly beautiful hairstyles.

Since she and her siblings became famous in the 1970s, Marie has rocked her typical brunette curls. Whether she chopped her off and wore an elf cut or grew her hair over her shoulders, fans can always count on the 60-year-old beauty to have some of the trendiest hairstyles in Hollywood history.

Although Marie is known for her lush and enviable brunette hair, The Talk Cohost has become a huge fan of wearing wigs. Though it has become a hobby for Marie to wear different hair colors, she told Closer Weekly that the gag was initially designed to keep paparazzi out when they were out in public with their children.

“My children like it very much and at the beginning I only did it so that we could have our private time,” she said in an interview in early October exclusively about her large brood of eight children. “Because I’m not going to be rude when someone signs up for an autograph, but I realize that they don’t now – now that I’ve published it, they know I’m blonde – so I have a red spot. Now with the head (wig) it is really good. “

Shortly after Marie Closer said that she was thinking of “wearing some of these wigs” while shooting the successful CBS day show, the alum “Dancing With the Stars” debuted with a super cute bob hairstyle. Marie surprised fans when she showed off her short haircut in the December 3 episode, The Talk.

"My children like it very much and at the beginning I only did it so that we could have our private time," she said in an interview in early October exclusively about her large brood of eight children. "Because I'm not going to be rude when someone signs up for an autograph, but I realize that they don't now – now that I've published it, they know I'm blonde – so I have a red spot. Now with the head (wig) it is really good."

“We got a swing – a little structured, messy swing!” Angela Christinecan be heard in a video that was shared on Marie’s Instagram at the time. “You know, I wanted to give her something else.”

Although fans love watching Marie experiment with funny hairstyles, they don’t seem to get enough of their iconic brunette hair. While chatting with Closer, the author of Key is Love found out one reason why she would feel the need to dye her hair brown with a color other than her signature. “If my hair turns really, really gray and I can no longer dye it black, I will go blonde!” LOL!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Marie’s hairstyles over the years!

