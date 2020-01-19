Singer-songwriter David Olney from Nashville dies on stage at the age of 71

advertisement

Nashville singer-songwriter David Olney, whose songs were covered by Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, and Steve Earle, died on stage on Saturday (January 18) when he performed at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida. The cause of death is believed to be a heart attack. He was 71 years old.

Amy Rigby, a fellow musician who performed with him that evening, reported in a social media article about the experience of his personal death, which she described as peaceful. “Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized, and closed his eyes,” she wrote. “He was very quiet, sitting upright with his guitar and wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful suede jacket we laughed at because it was raining like hell in front of the boathouse where we played – I just want the picture to be so graceful and graceful is worthy as it was, because at first glance it looked like he was just taking a moment. “

Rigby noticed that at some point it became clear that something was wrong. “Doctors in the audience and 30A people all worked so hard to get him to come,” she said.

Olney has lived in Nashville since 1973, where he founded the rock group The X-Rays. In 1986 he released his first solo album entitled Eye of the Storm. He then released two dozen more albums and, according to Variety, had just finished a new album.

Olney is survived by his wife Regine, daughter Lillian and son Redding. Memorial services have not yet been scheduled.

