Singer-songwriter David Olney died on stage of a heart attack

David Olney was a famous singer-songwriter who released over 20 albums and wrote songs for Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young, Del McCoury, Laurie Lewis and many others. On January 19, 2020, the 71-year-old played his second show of the day at the Songwriter Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and was in the middle of his third song when he suddenly stopped singing and playing the guitar. He said “I’m sorry,” closed his eyes, put his chin on his chest, remained on his stool with his hat on his head, and didn’t drop the guitar. When he was motionless for more than 30 seconds, other band members put him on the floor, tried to resuscitate him, and called 911. He was pronounced dead in the hospital, most likely due to a heart attack.

David Olney

His life and career

Olney was born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1948 and briefly went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he spent more time playing folk music in bars than studying. At the age of 23, he joined Bland’s Simpsons Band in New York and moved to Atlanta the following year. At the age of 25 he moved to Nashville and formed a band, “The X-Rays”, which recorded two albums, appeared on Austin City Limits, opened for Elvis Costello, and split in 1985. At the age of 38, Olney started a solo career and produced more than 20 albums. He wrote songs about the donkey that carried Jesus to Jerusalem, the iceberg that sank the Titanic, a train crash in Nashville, baseball shortstop Phil Rizzuto, and actor John Barrymore. In the 1960s, he was operated on after a heart attack. At the time of his death at the age of 71, he had an estimated net worth of $ 60 million.

What Causes a Heart Attack?

Heart attacks are caused by a sudden complete blockage of an artery leading to the heart, which completely deprives part of the heart muscle of oxygen. First, a plaque breaks off the inner lining of an artery leading to the heart, the area bleeds and a blood clot forms. Then the clot expands to completely block all blood flow to part of the heart muscle, and the heart muscle dies of lack of oxygen. If the heart muscle is completely devoid of blood oxygen for more than 30 minutes, it begins to die. After 6 to 8 hours, the oxygen-deficient part of the heart muscle is dead and replaced by scar tissue that cannot contract to circulate blood through the body.

If blood flow to the heart is blocked, the heart may beat irregularly or stop beating entirely. If the heart is so badly damaged that it beats irregularly or no more blood pumps into the brain, the brain can die in just six minutes. Because the brain controls breathing, the death of brain cells can stop breathing and irreversibly damage the brain.

Everyone should learn CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation)

CPR can save a life if done as soon as possible after a person’s heart stops beating. Ninety percent of people suffering from sudden cardiac arrest die before they reach the hospital. If a person receives CPR within minutes of losing consciousness, their chance of survival triples (Traffic, 2018; 137 (12): e67-e492). If you see an unconscious person who doesn’t respond to you when you shout or shake them, or when the person doesn’t breathe or gasp, call 911 immediately. Ask if there is an external defibrillator nearby. If you know how to do CPR, start it right away.

• Lay the person on his back

• Place both hands on top of each other, with the ball of your hand in the middle of your chest.

• Press down firmly and quickly with both hands at a speed of 100 to 120 impacts per minute.

• Let the chest come all the way up after every push

• You are exhausted after a minute or two. So call for help and line up as many people as possible to pump one minute at a time on his chest

• Most people should not accept mouth-to-mouth breathing as this disrupts the gentle pumping on the chest that carries the blood to the brain.

• Continue until medical professionals arrive, or until a person with formal CPR training can take control or a defibrillator arrives.

Everyone should think about taking a CPR course.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a villager. Find out more at www.drmirkin.com

