Number of aircraft on the static display reduced.



More than 70 specialist exhibitors have withdrawn from the Singapore Airshow due to concerns about the new corona virus, and the number of public tickets available will be less than half of the tickets offered in 2018, according to the organizer of the fair on Sunday.

Some major exhibitors, including Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co, have ignored the virus.

Experia Events’ managing director, Leck Chet Lam, told reporters that less than 8% of the companies that had registered for the February 11-16 trade show were absent.

He said the number of planes on static displays was lower than in 2018, but around 40 to 45 are still expected.

During a media preview at the exhibition center on Sunday, there were some empty spaces where some of the exhibitors who had withdrawn would have set up stands.

The show requires temperature checks on arrival and discourages participants from shaking hands as part of improved health measures to protect against the virus, said Leck.

There were 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore, which raised the threat level from the epidemic to the level found in 2003 when the severe acute respiratory system broke out on Friday.