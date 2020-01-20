Sinead Osbourne's tragic story made me collapse and I have to be myself again, says Corries Katie McGlynn

advertisement

Corrie’s onlookers were deeply moved by the death of character Sinead Osbourne.

But it will take actress Katie McGlynn more than a few months to survive an act that has taken her life for the greater part of two years.

Sinead died in October 2019 when the ITV soap broadcast some of her most terrifying scenes.

Spectators were broken when Sinead slipped away when husband Daniel Osbourne read to her son Bertie that we were going bear hunting.

26-year-old Katie is apparently still affected by such an emotional roller coaster ride – she is currently on vacation to recover from a viral illness that led to a collapse when she worked in a panto over Christmas.

She told the Manchester Evening News that this was her body type to tell her to take a break.

Katie McGlynn, aka Sinead Osbourne from Corrie

(Image: Sunday Mirror / John Gladwin)

“I was advised to take a break after the Sinead story, but I didn’t,” she said.

“I just kept working because there were always new opportunities.

“I really wanted to do the panto, but that, mixed with being sick and also going to the gym hard – I did too much.

“I feel like I have to wash Sinead a little out of my hair so I can do that on vacation.

“I think that could be another reason I got sick from all the mental stress in this story.

I think it will take some time for me to fully recover. “

Despite the intensity of her recent months on the show, Katie hopes Sinead will leave her mark behind the cobblestones.

“Sinead was such a kind person that I feel she left a legacy with Bertie. Hopefully when people think of her, she’ll remember how positive she was,” she said.

Sinead in the hospital

(Image: ITV)

“I hope people can find something in Sinead’s positive outlook on life, despite what was thrown at them.

“I also hope that it will continue to encourage women to smear, which is really important.

“It feels like it has taken a bit of the Jade Goody legacy and carried it on, which can only be a good thing.”

Another way the actress stands out from her previous character on the screen is to get fit and strong – Katie delighted her followers with her recent body transformation.

“I think I’m sick and couldn’t go to the gym, so I don’t feel as tight and slim as I do,” she admitted.

“But I am very happy with what I have achieved. I wanted to do that for myself.

“It’s a mental thing. It’s not about losing weight, it’s about getting strong and feeling like someone else and getting rid of the Sinead thing and turning yourself back into Katie.”

Despite the drama of her story and recent illness, Katie is still trying to be the only candidate shortlisted for serial drama performance at this year’s National Television Awards.

Sinead and Daniel’s son Bertie

(Image: ITV)

She said, “Even though I left last year, I feel like I haven’t left because I put so much pressure on it, and of course with the NTA nomination.”

“It is an amazing result and it will be really nice to see everyone at the ceremony.

“I feel like I’ve already won because I’m the only woman in this category, but I also feel the pressure because I have to do it for the girls.

“I want to represent women and Corrie as well.

“I think this shows the positive impact on the storyline. I can’t believe that people have lost weight and voted.

“I didn’t want to offend anyone with my portrayal of Sinead.

“I wanted it to be as real as possible.

“So that’s really the icing on the cake.”

Katie travels to Los Angeles to see what the options are

(Image: Sunday Mirror / John Gladwin)

The Rochdale actress flies to LA to participate in the “pilot season”, which runs from January to April, in the hope of making it a big state.

“It is very exciting.

“So I wanted to see what else there was.

“I didn’t want to regret not trying when I was older.

“Getting auditions for big exciting projects is amazing.

“I’m so excited.

“It is still very early, but there are some exciting things in the pipeline that I cannot talk about yet.

“I have some personal things to do this year.

“I’ve had several audition meetings for some strange and wonderful parts.

“I can’t wait to tell everyone.”

