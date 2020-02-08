The number of deaths from the corona virus continues to rise.

There are currently 34,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 724 people have died. The number of cases and deaths in China continues to increase. The recent Chinese Health Commission update identified 34,546 cases and 722 deaths.

The virus has now spread to 25 countries, although most diseases and deaths occur in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. There are 12 confirmed cases in the United States.

A 60-year-old American in Wuhan was the first US citizen to die of the coronavirus on Thursday, the US embassy in Beijing said. “We extend our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” the embassy said in an email statement. “Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comment.”

Coronavirus was diagnosed on 63 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently being quarantined off the coast of Japan. that includes an American passenger. Several cruise ships have issued quarantines for ships at sea and tested passengers for coronavirus.

According to the CDC, there are confirmed cases in more than two dozen countries or areas, including Germany, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Local media reports have reported the infection rate even higher than the last official number. In addition to the confusion, some families in China expressed concern and disappointment that the cause of death of their relatives on their death certificates was labeled “severe pneumonia” or “viral pneumonia,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The outbreak has spread rapidly in recent weeks. It is believed to originate from Wuhan, probably at a food market. Last month, Zhou Xianwang, the mayor of Wuhan, said 5 million people had left the city before travel restrictions were imposed before the Chinese New Year. China also said it will renovate and reopen the Xiaotangshan Hospital on the outskirts of Beijing, which was built during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

A study published on Friday in the medical journal JAMA indicates a higher mortality rate and suggests that some patients are more contagious than others. One patient spread the virus to at least 10 healthcare workers and four hospitalized patients.

“In this monocentric case series of 138 hospitalized patients with confirmed novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia in Wuhan, China, a transmission of 2019-nCoV was suspected in 41% of the patients, 26% of the patients treated in the intensive care unit. The mortality rate was 4.3%. “

In order to curb the spread of the virus from its suspected source, transport bans were imposed in 16 cities with a total population of 50 million people. Officials in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, said they temporarily closed the area’s outbound airport and train stations and stopped all public transportation. Long-distance trains and buses from Huanggang, a neighboring town with a population of 7.5 million, did not run indefinitely in the past month.

Human intervention or lack thereof can also have been a factor. More than half a dozen doctors debated for the first time in early December the risk of a possible outbreak of the coronavirus to be silenced by the local Communist Party, some government critics said.

Yaxue Cao, founder and editor of the ChinaChange.org political interest group, said a Wuhan doctor in a WeChat group reported that there were seven cases of SARS related to the fish market. He was then insulted by the party’s disciplinary office and forced to withdraw that, Cao said.

“From the same report, we learned that Wuhan health officials held overnight overnight meetings on the new SARS,” Cao said on January 27. The mayor of Wuhan said he was not “authorized” to release the epidemic before January 20. “

Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, the doctor who first alarmed the virus, died working in a hospital at the epicenter of the outbreak in downtown Wuhan, the hospital said on February 7.

“Unfortunately, our hospital’s ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang, was infected with coronavirus while he was fighting the coronavirus epidemic,” the hospital said. “He died on February 7th at 2:58 a.m. after attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.”

The spread was probably supported by China’s New Year holidays last month. Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said 5 million people had left the city before travel restrictions were imposed before the Chinese New Year.

“People who are not familiar with China have problems understanding the immense travel phenomenon that will occur during the new lunar year, when around 3 billion people are on the move over a period of one month, many of whom are in their hometowns and regions return, but vacation others. ”Tanner Brown, a Beijing-based journalist, wrote for MarketWatch last month. “Peak Travel kicks off this week.”

Another possible reason for the rapid spread: While some people cancel their travel plans in China and choose to stay at home during the holidays, others may not yet hesitate to experience the worst symptoms, up to $ 400 for a flight change to pay – especially if you think you only have a cold. In fact, previous iterations of the coronavirus caused diseases that are very similar to an ordinary cold.

People may also not know that they are carrying the virus. Symptoms of common human coronaviruses include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and general malaise, according to the CDC. The symptoms of the new coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Ma Xiaowei, director of the Chinese National Health Commission, said the virus had an incubation period of up to 14 days, during which the virus can be contagious, but the patient shows no symptoms. This allows the virus to be passed from person to person.

“It has been observed that the virus can also be transmitted during the incubation period,” Ma said during a press conference, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. “Some patients have normal temperatures and there are many milder cases. There are hidden porters. “

However, more serious corona viruses can become more serious and lead to pneumonia. “Human coronaviruses can sometimes cause lower respiratory diseases such as pneumonia or bronchitis,” added the CDC. “This is more common in people with cardiopulmonary diseases, people with weakened immune systems, infants and older adults. Two other human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, are known to commonly cause severe symptoms. “

A lot of unknowns are still known about coronavirus, including how long coronavirus can take outside of the host. “It is currently unclear whether a person can get 2019-nCoV by touching a surface or object on which the virus is located and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their own eyes,” said the CDC.

Other errors can affect objects for days. The methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (better known as MRSA) held the longest (168 hours) on material from a back pocket, while the bacterium Escherichia coli O157: H7 (also known as E. coli, which can cause kidney problems) survived the longest ( 96 hours) on the material from the armrests of aircraft, according to a study submitted to the American Society for Microbiology in 2014.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that foreigners who have visited China in the past 14 days will be barred from entering the U.S., while Americans who visited the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak will return to the U.S. US quarantined flights to China would be suspended.

But weeks have passed since the virus was discovered before flights were restricted, and the global travel industry is ideal for many viruses to travel long distances.

In order to remain competitive, the airlines have shortened their lead times in recent years. Many low cost airlines have reduced processing time to 25 minutes by removing the seat pockets. Other airlines have managed to achieve long-haul lead times of 90 minutes. Airplanes not only get a new number of passengers, but often also a completely different crew.

With such turnarounds, deep cleaning is not always possible. Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona, recommends using hand sanitizers or disinfectant wipes, especially when traveling and / or in the office, where people may be reluctant to stay home when they are sick.

A study published last month in Lancet, in which five out of six family members were examined with the coronavirus, found that it spreads from person to person and not exclusively from animals or infected foods and can be transmitted in social, family and even hospital environments , “This is a novel coronavirus that comes closest to the coronavirus of bats associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS),” the study said.

(This story was originally published on January 21st and updated on February 8th.)