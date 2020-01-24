Since 192, only 192 Garda stations have received staff expansion

advertisement

Only a third of the network of more than 560 guards stations in the country have experienced an increase in workforce in the last five years, despite nearly 2,800 additional guards who have joined forces during the period.

An analysis of the latest manpower figures at individual stations published by the Ministry of Justice shows that the number of gardaí in two-thirds of the stations has remained static or decreased since the lifting of the recruitment embargo in 2014.

The figures show that the garda stations in the most important cities and towns are the main beneficiaries of the growing power of the force. The numbers of Garda reached the highest level since 2010 at the end of last year when the total reached 14,307 officers.

A total of 192 out of 565 stations have been allocated extra gardaí since 2015, while the staffing at 240 stations has not changed.

However, 133 stations have fewer gardaí than five years ago, including several large stations including Bray (26 to 96); Shankill (18 to 43); Mayorstone Park, Limerick (17 to 54); Rathfarnham (down 16 to 53); Santry (down 12 to 82), and Watercourse Rd, Cork (down 10 to 37).

In contrast, at least 50 additional officers were assigned to different stations during the same period, including Portlaoise, Waterford, Henry Street in Limerick, Store Street and Kevin Street in Dublin and Anglesea Street in Cork.

Other stations with a workforce of 30-50 guards are Kilkenny, Tallaght, Drogheda, Letterkenny, Leixlip, Ballincollig and Balbriggan.

Since probation services are initially assigned to larger stations for supervisory purposes, the deployment of new recruits is limited to 93 of the larger stations.

As a member of the Commission for the Future of Police in Ireland, Criminologist and Law Teacher at the University of Limerick, Johnny Connolly, said he could not figure out where resources are needed “without question information”.

“The committee recognized a need for a personnel plan based on accurate data, which exists in most other modern police services. I believe it is happening now, “said Mr. Connolly.

Mr Connolly said there was a need for a debate on the point of establishing Gardaí in isolated rural stations.

“It can reassure people, but it has no relation to crime,” he said.

Official figures show that there are now 31 stations to which no special garda has been assigned, including five stations that lost their permanent garda in 2019: Ballylanders, Co Limerick; Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny; Longwood, Co. Meath; Rathmullen, Co. Donegal and Shillelagh, Co. Wicklow.

At the same time, 14 other stations restored a permanent garda last year. They include Knock, Co. Mayo; Rosses Point, Co Sligo and Toomevara, Co Tipperary, as well as the reopened station in Ballinspittle, Co Cork, one of the 139 stations closed during the recession.

The figures also show that the large recruitment that has resulted in the hiring of 2,769 new gardaí since the reopening of Garda College in Templemore in September 2014 has been offset by large numbers retiring or leaving the armed forces in the same period.

Official figures show that an average of 227 guards have retired each year in the last five years, with a net increase in staff since the end of 2014 just over 1500.

