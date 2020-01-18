Simpson's actor says he will no longer pronounce Apu after years of controversy

advertisement

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria has said that he will no longer express the character of Apu after years of controversy and accusations of racism.

Azaria lends its voice to countless characters in the long-running show, including Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.

However, it seems that his time as Mercury-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is over.

He told Slashfilm: “The only thing we know is that I will not do the voice again unless there is a way to transfer it or something.

“We all made the decision together … We all agreed. We all feel that it is good and good. “

Apu is an Indian immigrant who owns and manages a supermarket.

Known for his slogan “thank you, come again”, he first appeared in the first season of The Simpsons in the episode The Telltale Head.

The character has been haunted for years by allegations of racism. Azaria is white.

The controversy increased in 2017 after the documentary The Problem With Apu, written by and actor Hari Kondabolu.

He argued that the character was a problematic stereotype of South Asians. Hank Azaria votes Apu in The Simpsons, but said he is withdrawing from the role (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

The Simpsons writers have tackled the problem, but have been accused of making it worse.

During a 2018 episode, Marge read a novel that was adapted for a modern audience to make it less offensive.

The scene ended with Lisa turning to the camera and saying: “Something that started decades ago and was welcomed and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

She then looked at a photo of Apu on her bedside table that was engraved with Bart’s slogan, “Don’t have a cow.”

Marge added, “Some things will be dealt with later,” while Lisa replied, “Or not at all.”

