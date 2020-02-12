The next generation of WWE is still coming and there are a lot of talents that are coming into the ring in both the men’s and the women’s department as the NXT continues to put pressure on its parent company even when new talent is noticed, wherever this happens. As MovieWeb’s Jeremy Dick mentioned, Simone Johnson, the daughter of legendary Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, decided to step into the ring to show what she could do. Many people could start shouting “nepotism” right away, especially given the fact that other generation stars have stepped into the ring over the years. The Rock is actually a third generation superstar since his father Rocky Johnson and grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia all worked with the WWE. There are also Randy Orton, Ted Dibiase, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Runnels and many other stars who have followed in the footsteps of those who stood before them. Unfortunately, the idea of ​​nepotism is very real, but it’s also less of a problem than people might think, since wrestlers have to work hard on their craft and mere belonging to a wrestling family is not a guarantee of a person on the list ,

A wrestler has to be willing to give almost everything to his craft, including his body and every waking moment of his life if he wants to be successful. You have to win the crowd like the Roman gladiators did back then. A wrestler must be able to inspire and nurture the audience, from show manners to character to the skills he shows in the ring. Dwayne Johnson made this clear in the film Fighting with My Family, the story of how Paige came to the WWE, when he explained that if she didn’t win the crowd, her chance would be gone the next day. Simone has a very big chance of doing something great and becoming part of an amazing legacy, but she also has a very large shadow that she can get out of when her father became one of the most popular and famous wrestlers in America’s long history WWE. So far it has sounded as if she had an enormous amount of heart and a willingness to learn what it takes to win people over.

It is very easy to say that she deserved this place because she is the one who is her father, and many could use this against her as she can. But let’s be real no matter who your family is. If you can’t get on the job and you can’t get people behind you, there’s little chance of you doing a great business. The entire dressing room can believe in a single person in the list. However, if the people do not respond, such a figure will not last long, especially if the WWE creative team urges them on. Roman Reigns can testify to the resentment of the fans as his narrative has been transferred to the WWE universe for far too long. It is possible to advance a narrative to deserve people’s love, but it is above all the person in the ring who makes people believe in them, love them, and idolize them in a way that they love finally made a legend. Remember how many people in WWE history have come and gone, and you will find that some of them, many of whom were actually loved once, but many are mere slips in the history of the company, while only one selected number resonated in great style over the years. This is the reason why Simone has had a tough battle over her own career. She was signed on, she’s still a teenager and it sounds like she’s got a lot of passion, but without anything against her character, she still has a long way to go.

One thing that definitely speaks for her is that she caught the eye of Triple H. aka Paul Levesque, who oversees a lot of the WWE talent and claims that she now has a very sought after place, the many would only have to back up everything. It is true again that the daughter of one of the greatest wrestlers ever has helped her reach this point, but without the ability to get the job done and get the crowd’s attention, it won’t mean much. If anyone remembers, Dwayne Johnson was not an overnight sensation when he first came to the WWE, which at that time was the WWF. However, it’s easy to say that we hope that with her father’s blessing, Simone will continue one of the most impressive legacies the company has ever seen.