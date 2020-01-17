Simone Biles spends a lot of time at NQ Henderson Elementary School talking about sleep, eating and exercise

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Olympic gold medalist and Houston-born Simone Biles took time to meet Henderson elementary school students to encourage young girls in particular.

Biles went to school to educate the group of girls about the importance of healthy living. She guided her through her everyday life, her sleeping schedule and her eating habits.

She told the girls that she never hit the sleep button in the morning.

“She works very hard and has an hour to take a nap, I could never do that,” said one student.

The visit was part of an event hosted by Girls Inc. and Mattress Firm who partnered with Biles to raise awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

“We are really proud to be able to bring someone who looks like this and that is influential,” said G’Nai Blakemore of Mattress Firm.

The Summer Olympics start on July 24 and Biles is confident that their team will do well.

