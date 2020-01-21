Simon Pegg confirms return for Mission: Impossible 7

advertisement

The actor Simon Pegghas appears to have just confirmed that he will return as Benji Dunn for the seventh time in a row Impossible mission Franchise.

Although there was no official announcement from director Christopher McQuarrie or Paramount, Pegg said, “I have another Impossible mission When asked what to expect next in an interview about Our City Tonight with Jim Gordon (via Collider).

However, it appears that this particular interview was recorded as of late 2019 Impossible mission 7 is expected to begin production in 2021 in 2020.

While the details of the plot are not yet known, Task: Impossible 7 becomes star franchise newcomer Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Dark Pheonix), Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2) and Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) together with the recurring actors Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames as Ethan Hunt, Ilsa Faust, Benji Dunn and Luther Stickell.

McQuarrie wants to shoot Task: Impossible 7 and 8th Back-to-back for planned release dates on July 23, 2021 or August 25, 2022.

