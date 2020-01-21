Simon Pegg confirms his return as Benji in Mission: Impossible 7

advertisement

We haven’t seen the last one from Benji Dunn. Simon Pegg has confirmed that at least he will return for … Task: Impossible 7, The film is slated to be made later this year, along with director Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two episodes, and franchise star Tom Cruise. It is planned to make two films in a row, which means that Mission: Impossible 8 is also in full swing.

We’ve had fairly consistent casting updates for the film lately, and it was a surprise that we didn’t hear Simon Pegg’s name. He first portrayed Benji in Mission: Impossible III and has been a protagonist in the series ever since. In an interview that was already recorded in December 2019, Simon Pegg confirmed that he will actually appear in the next episode if asked what to expect. For some reason, the news has been flying a bit under the radar so far. Pegg had that to say.

“I have another mission: it is impossible to start next year.”

The confirmation was rather incidental, so we don’t get any further details. Since the actor talks about the project in singular words, we can’t say for sure whether he will appear in both sequels to Mission Impossible, but that seems likely.

That is, unless there is something bad on the way for Benji Task: Impossible 7, However, we currently have no reason to believe that this is the case. In any case, a favorite fan character will be back, which is good news for those who have enjoyed what Ethan Hunt and the Gang have been doing lately. Pegg has a few other projects in the works, including the thriller Inheritance, his new show with Nick Frost Truth Seekers, and possibly Star Trek 4 if things go well.

Elsewhere, the Italian side has confirmed that at least some filming will take place in Rome in March. Production could start before that, as Rome is certainly just one stop for another globetrotter adventure, but that means the cameras will get rolling relatively soon. The details of the action are still being kept secret.

Rebecca Ferguson, who will return as Ilsa Faust, is the only other returning actress to be confirmed. Others like Angela Bassett, Jeremy Renner, Ving Rhames, and Michelle Mongnahan all seem possible, if not likely, but they haven’t been confirmed yet. New actors are Nicholas Hoult (Dark Phoenix), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Shea Whigham (American Hustle).

2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout earned $ 787 million at the box office worldwide, making it the top-selling franchise contributor to date. Paramount’s motivation to block both Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise for more, and both sides decided to take the ambitious path with two more sequels. Task: Impossible 7 is expected to hit theaters on July 23, 2021. Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled to arrive on August 5, 2020. The full interview with Simon Pegg can be found below. The news about the film location Rome come via Badtaste /

