CELEBRATE BORN THAT DAY: Drew Bledsoe, 48; Simon Pegg, 50; Meg Tilly, 60; Terry Gross, 69.

Happy birthday: choose ingenuity instead of extravagance. A little will do a lot if you use your imagination. Be happy with what you have and strive for peace of mind. You don’t have to keep up with others. Your only competition is yourself. Believe in yourself and use your talents. Romance is on the rise. Their numbers are 3, 15, 23, 26, 32, 38, 47.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Take simple details and ideas seriously and you will come up with something that will bring you more joy and prosperity. Interacting with a group that takes action and carries out reforms creates trust and enthusiasm. Address emotional issues. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): You don’t have to get excited to get attention. In fact, you get a negative answer that makes your life more difficult. Push things past others sensibly and quietly. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Financial matters are presented. You will discover information that you can use to optimize what you want to achieve. Romance and travel will work well together. Search for adventures. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21st – July 22nd): Someone who tries to help will accidentally insult you. Know that everything that is said or done is due to the fact that he or she cares about you enough to improve you. Love is in the picture, but don’t let it cost you. You cannot buy someone’s affection. 5 Stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Resting, relaxing, pampering and more comfort should be mandatory. Changes you make to your environment will lift your spirits. Ask questions if you feel insecure or confused and you will get the answer you want. 2 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Take on a new task and you will feel good about what you are achieving. The people you love will be happy to join in and share your success. A challenge helps you to increase your earnings potential. 4 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Do not give in to temptation or react to what is going on around you. Make love, not war; Plan trips and get busy. Positive thoughts bring good results. Recognize your talent and master what you can do to be successful. 3 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Make some changes, broaden your interests and follow your heart. Determination and a diligent plan of attack will lead to good results. Feel free to try something new and different, but don’t get into debt with what you do. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): Keep your promises. Exaggeration gets you into trouble. What you offer can be satisfied immediately, but in the long run it will cause stress about what others expect from you. Don’t do anything that could ruin your reputation. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22nd – January 19th): Someone will be dissatisfied with your suggestions. Think, look at every corner and listen to complaints. Think about how your intentions affect the lives of those around you. Act on behalf of everyone. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Realize your plan. Turn everything you do into an entertaining project and it will be easier to find new ways to use your skills, experience and knowledge to make more money. Setting trends. 2 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Take your future, partnership and professional orientation seriously. Make adjustments, changes, and promises that help build a better future. Purify the air and you can go forward without unwanted luggage. A partnership looks promising. 5 Stars

Birthday baby: You are passionate, creative and flexible. They are serious, careful and devoted.

