England coach Chris Silver has said he will limit the number of overs to Jofra Archer bowls as he looks for ways to keep his pace battery fit and fresh.

Archer, who is out of action due to a slight tension break in his right elbow, posted more surpluses in 2019 than any of his English teammates, although he only made his international debut in May.

Test captain Joe Root has denied proposals to Archer about being bowled, but Silver said England will have to look quickly at the Barbadian-born in short bursts.

“We have to look at things like (bowling 40 overs in one innings),” Silverwood told reporters. “But sometimes, when necessary, you have to do it.

“We did Mark Wood both through the test games he played here (in South Africa) and he was overwhelmed in short, spicy spells. Would we do that with Jof now? Yes, we probably would. “

Silverwood talked about plans for Archer and Wood, adding, “Maybe they don’t have to play every game.

“Maybe they can play together one by one from time to time. It is an exciting prospect. “

Archer, Wood and Olly Stone are part of Silverwood’s plans for the Australia tour in 2021-22.

“I would like to have this for the ashes because we all know that we will be judged on the ashes. So how can we give ourselves the best chance of success?” Said Silverwood.

“If I have three of them there, whether they are three or not, it would be a great advantage for us.”

