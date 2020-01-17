Silverware, not plates, are what counts

advertisement

Reggie Corrigan believes the current Leinster team will break a club record in Italy on Saturday, but he has warned them that only silverware can secure their place in history.

Corrigan was a fixture in the Leinster team that won 15 games in a row during the 2001/02 season and defeated Munster to the inaugural Celtic League title – but they sank in the quarter final of the Heineken Cup.

They then failed to support the staggering competitive performance of that season, with six years passed before the province subsequently wore the winners’ medals, while failing in Europe, with a seven-year wait for a first European title.

The ex-Irish prop says that Leo Cullen’s side can build on the victory in Treviso on Saturday and continue the entire Guinness PRO14 season without losing, but he has told current players to do what his group didn’t do – keep aiming higher.

“It’s one of the biggest disappointments in my career, no more winning after that season,” he said.

“It was a big shock – I think we have also left a Heineken Cup behind us. When we lost to Perpignan in the semi-final (2003), we ruined it. It was a shit performance, a bad preparation. We have often told Matt (Williams) that the final would be in Lansdowne and I think Matt was already in the final and thought ‘we will not be defeated in Dublin’. We forgot Perpignan in the semi … we ruined it. “

Regret is something strange to the current Leinster side, but Corrigan has warned them not to take anything for granted.

“You have to keep pushing, keep improving,” Corrigan would say to the current side if he had their ear. “What you’ve done is incredible … but you’re just a game away from that pedestal, and once you start losing, it can be hard to pull it back.

“Leo and others will remember those days and the times when we should have had silverware, so he might use that in chats.

“Great teams have not won silverware in the past, it is never guaranteed, so they have to keep improving.”

Cullen and the company insist that Saturday’s team not go through the entire season unbeaten, but when Matt Williams was in charge, the province took on the challenge.

After half a dozen wins, such as Llannelli, Ebbw Vale, Bridgend and Pontypridd – some names that the current players may have never heard of – the team was told to continue.

“We knew we were on the run when we were in the middle of it,” Corrigan admits. “It was the first year of the Celtic League – a competition we were talking about, and it was incredibly compact, the whole thing had run away before Christmas, with the final in December.

“Matt just kept going home, that we wanted to” win every game, “really go for it.

“He placed it in front and in the middle, it’s not the way it is now, we thought about it and he would tell us we were too good to be defeated.”

Corrigan sees Toulouse as the biggest threat to Leinster’s chance to go all the way in the Champions Cup, but it is unlikely that a repeat of the 2002 43-7 hammering will occur on the French side.

That final slip-up in the Pool game forced Leinster to go out for Leicester Tigers and although Corrigan’s teammates included names such as O’Criscoll, D’Arcy, Cullen and Horgan, they were miles beyond the pace.

“You can get carried away by thinking that you are invincible, but then you will fall to earth,” Corrigan recalled. “We realized that we still had a long way to go.

“Although we trained very hard, it was not unknown for us to finish on a Friday night in Donnybrook in Kiely, after a match.

“But that year was the start of many changes – we had massages after games, yoga, ice baths …

“Then we saw Leicester up close and although we had a team of good, skilled players, we didn’t agree for their physicality. It wasn’t until 2003-04 that we got the right benefit of weights and so on. The English team I was in Playing against 2003 was so different in shape. Just watch before they started, it was breathtaking. “

