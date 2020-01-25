Silver Ferns advance to the Nations Cup final unbeaten

advertisement

Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson was controlled by South Africa in their Nations Cup competition in London.

The Silver Ferns are warmed up for the Nations Cup netball final with a fragmentary victory over South Africa.

The New Zealand injury-hit team did just enough to beat the Proteas 48-41 in an inconsistent show on Sunday at the Copper Box Arena in London (NZ time).

The win made three of three for the Ferns at the Nations Cup tournament, where they play without the usual skipper Laura Langman and fellow centurion Katrina Rore, both of whom are equipped for this series.

New Zealand will compete against both England or Jamaica in the Nations Cup final on Monday (6:00 PM NZT) with those two matches meeting each other in the later game on Sunday.

South Africa had only beaten the Ferns once in 33 games when former Ferns who shot amazing Irene van Dyk were in their line-up at the 1995 World Cup in England.

The Proteas pushed New Zealand all the way into the Northern Quad Series last year and lost an extra time thriller at the same location as this game. South Africa has improved considerably in recent years under former trainer Norma Plummer and the Ferns would have been full of respect for those who had led the competition.

South Africa stayed with the ferns during the race and sniffed an upset towards the last quarter, trailing 37-34. The ferns were able to absorb the pressure and hold their nerves when they counted and grind the gain.

Kimiora Poi won her first Silver Ferns start against South Africa in London.

New Zealand was not as clinical in the first half as their first two Nations Cup games, but did enough to gain a 27-20 advantage in the main stop.

The Ferns were again limited to only 10 healthy players with defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson who had torn her Achilles tendon before the first game and shooter Bailey Mes withdrew the second straight game with a nod.

With striking defender Jane Watson also managed for a long-standing ankle problem, coach Dame Noeline Taurua was forced to juggle her healthy players around for Monday’s final.

New Zealand was guilty of several stupid turnovers in attacks and was not as easy in the shooting as the early games in which South African star Karla Pretorius and Phumza Maweni felt their presence defensive.

The Ferns were also quiet and won defensive sales because they opposed opposition errors against England and Jamaica.

South Africa was at 31-31 level with four minutes to go in the third quarter after a 10-4 start to the deadline.

Shannon Saunders, pictured in an earlier game, was used in the unknown role of wing defense against South Africa due to injuries.

The Proteas reached 14-10 in the third quarter, just the second time the Ferns had lost a quarter during the Nations Cup.

Taurua maintained a predominantly fixed line-up for the first two games.

Tactix midcourter Kimiora Poi got her first test start in the middle, while Shannon Saunders fell back to wing defense, where she saw the court in this tournament.

It is a new role for Saunders, who usually plays a middle or wing attack. She was needed to fill in at wing defenses although after Sokolich-Beatsons serious injury, which will force her most of the year.

South Africa, who lost their first two games of the tournament, started to score their first four possessions positively to build an early 4-2 buffer.

New Zealand gained their first lead of the game in the sixth minute jump ahead after capitalizing on various sloppy South African passes and scoring a turnover ball.

Goals Maia Wilson, who has been the New Zealand player of the tournament so far, was busy starting the game again by converting 10 out of 11 in the first term and opening himself up regularly for primary feeders Ameliaranne Ekenasio , Gina Crampton and Poi.

The Ferns scored the first four goals of the second term to advance 18-11, but the Proteas responded with three unanswered goals of themselves to stay at striking distance.

South Africa hung around the entire game, but just couldn’t grasp the key moments when it seemed like they were going to pull away on the scoreboard.

AT A GLANCE:

New Zealand 48 (Maia Wilson: 24/30, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 15/18, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 9/11) South Africa 41 (Lenize Potgieter: 11/15, Lefebre Rademan: 6/10, Ine-Mari Venter: 24/29) Quartz scores: 1Q: 14-11, HT: 27-20, 3Q: 37-34.

