Signing Day Central 2020 | TigerNet

Stop by all day to see if the top-ranked class Clemson has ever signed up to offers the latest opportunity.

Check in all day on Wednesday for the latest information on Clemson’s 2020 recruitment class.

Last updated: 11:00 a.m.

Early Signing Period is finally here! Clemson’s youngest recruitment class is in competition for the nation’s # 1 class, according to several recruitment services. It should be an exciting day, so get your popcorn and join in as future tigers sign up to play in TigerTown.

1.

Bryan Bresee

DT

6-5, 290

# 1 DT

# 1 DT

# 1 DT

5:00

Damascus, MD

7:15 a.m.

Second

Sergio Allen

LB

6-0, 217

# 2 LB

# 15 LB

# 11 ILB

4.38

Fort Valley, GA

7:19 a.m.

Third

John Williams

OT

6-5, 270

# 31 OL

# 27 OL

# 40 OT

4.26

Canton, GA

7:20 a.m.

4th

E.J. Williams

WR

6-3, 188

# 21 WR

# 28 WR

# 16 WR

4.76

Phenix City, AL

07.23 a.m.

5th

Demarkcus Bowman

RB

5-10, 191

# 2 RB

# 2 RB

# 2 RB

4.50

Lakeland, FL

07.28 a.m.

6th

Demonte Capehart

DT

6-4, 295

# 2 DT

# 3 DT

# 4 DT

4.08

Hartsville, SC

07.31 a.m.

7th

Myles Murphy

DE

6-5, 260

# 2 DE

# 2 DE

# 1 SDE

5:00

Powder Springs, GA

7:34 a.m.

8th.

Bryn Tucker

OIL

6-5, 305

# 4 OL

# 8 OL

# 76 upper floor

4:52

Knoxville, TN

7:43 a.m.

9th

Tre Williams

DT

6-2, 306

# 4 DT

# 16 DT

# 7 DT

4.75

Washington, D.C.

7.45 a.m.

10th

Tyler Venables

ATH / S

5-10, 191

# 55 S

NO

# 66 p

3:00

Central, SC

07.50 a.m.

11th

Fred Davis II

CB

6-0, 192

# 4 DB

# 3 DB

# 6 CB

4.82

Jacksonville, FL

7:58 a.m.

12th

Trenton Simpson

LB

6-3, 224

# 11 LB

# 2 LB

# 2 OLB

5:00

Charlotte, NC

8:00 AM

13th

Kobe Pryor

RB

5-10, 205

# 31 RB

# 15 RB

# 66 RB

4.41

Cedartown, GA

8:01 a.m.

14th

Kevin Swint

LB

6-2, 243

# 13 DE

# 25 LB

# 16 ILB

4:53

Carrollton, GA

8:03 a.m.

15th

Malcolm Greene

DB

5-10, 180

# 20 p

# 17 DB

# 24 p

4.74

Highland Springs, VA

8:08 a.m.

16th

RJ Mickens

S

6-0, 197

# 12 DB

# 15 DB

# 7 p

4.76

Southlake, TX

8:10 a.m.

17th

Trent Howard

OIL

6-3, 283

# 88 OL

NO

# 83 upper floor

3.35

Birmingham, AL

08.17 a.m.

18th

Say Ennis

TE

6-4, 220

# 5 TE-H

# 27 TE

# 18 TE

3:58

Tallahassee, FL

8:23 a.m.

19th

Tanner Tessmann

K

6-2, 183

NO

NO

NO

NO

Birmingham, AL

8.50 a.m.

20th

Walker Park

OIL

6-5, 275

# 13 OL

# 8 OL

# 7 OT

4:37

Lexington, KY

8:54 a.m.

21st

Paul Tchio

OIL

6-5, 299

# 5 OL

# 4 OL

# 3 upper floor

4.33

Alpharetta, GA

9:30 AM

22nd

Mitchell Mayes

OIL

6-3, 306

# 2 OL

# 3 OL

# 51 upper floor

4.44

Raleigh, NC

9.40 a.m.

23rd

DJ Uiagalelei

QB

6-4, 246

# 1 QB-PP

# 1 QB

# 1 PRO

5:00

Bellflower, CA.

10:13 a.m.

24th

Ajou Ajou

WR

6-3, 210

# 97 WR

# 58 WR

# 45 WR

3.68

Brooks, AB

1:10 p.m.

* Clemson Signing Day Web Show 9 am-11am

* 4-star DB Malcolm Greene from Highland (VA) Springs – 9.30 a.m. – Clemson

* 5-star hotel DE Jordan Burch of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond – 2.30 p.m. TV: ESPNU – South Carolina

* Dabo Swinney press conference – 1:00 p.m.

*** Committed ceremonies ***

– Trent Howard 7:00 AM – Paul Tchio 7:30 AM – John Williams 7:45 AM – Kevin Swint 8:00 AM – Walker Parks 9:00 AM – RJ Mickens 9:00 AM – E.J. Williams 9:30 AM – Sage Ennis 11:00 AM – Myles Murphy 12:00 PM – Bryn Tucker 12:30 PM – Demarkcus Bowman 2:15 PM – Mitchell Mayes 2:30 PM – Bryan Bresee 3:00 PM – DJ Uiagalelei 3:45 p.m. – Demonte Capehart 4:00 p.m. – Tre Williams 5:00 p.m.

Rivals.com and 247Sports, ranked the nation’s top-ranked overall players, will play in the U.S. Army’s All-American Bowl on January 4, 2020. They are ranked by most as the nation’s best defensive player and among the best. A total of five players … USA Today All-American as a junior in 2018 when he was also voted Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland … Summer 2019 at the opening in Frisco, Texas. 1 total player in the nation from 247Sports, who also named him the best defensive player in the nation and the best player in the state of Maryland. He was named the best overall player by Rivals.com, the best defensive player and the best defensive player in the nation. Top player in Maryland … ranked No. 2 in the nation by PrepStar, the best defense fight in the nation and the top player in Maryland … ranked number 4 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, ranked number 1 defender in the nation and top game um in Maryland … appointed by Sports Illustrated to be the All-American postseason of the first team. Md. Played for Eric Wallich at Damascus High School in Damascus. … Ended his career with 134 tackles, including 80.5 for loss, with 35 sacks. … Had 47 duels in 2019, but 30.5 of them were duels for loss, including 14 sacks Two forced fumbling, a forced recovery and a pass separation … helped the team to win as a senior defender with a 13-2 record and national championship. The first team was the Washington Post All-Met Defender as Juniors and Seniors … The first team MaxPreps Junior All-American Defensive Lineman in 2018 … Montgomery County 3A MVP in 2018 … Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a Junior in the Year 2018 … the team won the state championship in Maryland in 2018 with a 38-0 win in the championship game … had 36 duels for defeats, including 12 sacks, as a junior and won the status of the first team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America in 2017 … played basketball as a junior, scoring an average of 13.7 points and 11.9 rebounds. Committed to Clemson on April 23, 2019 … recruited by Todd Bates for Clemson … surname pronounced bruh-ZEE … wore school number 55 … is expected to be accepted in Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: I don’t remember seeing someone with a more impressive film. Bresee is a monster that physically dominates everyone in front of it. He has the feet of a frenzied end of defense and the size and strength of terror inside. I can’t wait to see Bresee put Clemson in his pocket. Some think this is number one in the country and it is difficult to argue. In his video you are sorry if you play aggressively at school. This could be the next Christian Wilkins to play inside or defense. This class was created around him and his alpha personality.

Reminds Plyler: JJ Watts, Christian Wilkins

Will play in the Under Armor All-America game in Orlando, Florida on January 2, 2020.… Semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award.… Nationwide among the top 200 players in the country, who ranked among the top 10 National players include ESPN, PrepStar and 247Sports … a winner who, with his high school team, set a 48-9 record in his four years as a starter … played linebackers every four years and action as a crisp ending in the second year of 2017 saw … his Peach County team has been in the last eight playoffs every four years, including two runners-up, a semi-final and a quarter-final. He ended his high school career in 51 games with a total of 357 duels, including 222 solo duels School history in career duels … lost 45 duels, including 15 sacks and 48 quarterback rushes.

He was ranked as the No. 150 player in the nation by ESPN.com. He was also the second best inside linebacker and the 16th best player in Georgia. PrepStar Magazine rated him as the # 165 player, the sixth best. best inside linebacker and 19th best player in Georgia … 247Sports rated him the best overall player No. 189, the eighth best inside linebacker and the 19th best player in Georgia … and was named into the Super 11 team by the Atlanta Journal Preseason 2019 included constitution. Played for Chad Campbell at Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Georgia. … Appointed team captain and team MVP in 2019. … Gave 74 tackles as a senior, 46 of them as a solo, with 14 duels for defeat and three sacks 17 quarterback rushes … recorded at least one duel against Northside in nine of his ten games … had a career high of 122 duels as a junior in 2018, including 82 solo duels on the way to becoming Team MVP … had 11 duels due to defeat, six of which were Sacks … had five two-figure tackles, including a career high of 15 stops against Pike Country … had an incredible pressure from seven quarterbacks against Westminster this year among his 17 The Quarterback Pressure This Season, published by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association named 3A Defensive Player of the Year as second year helped Peach County record 104 tackles in 2017, including 59 solo … had at least 10 tackles in four games … had 15 best tackles in the season, including two tackles … caused three errors and added an interception and added seven rushes … recorded 19 receptions for 333 yards and three points as in the second year he only played a close end. Overall, he contributed 57 tackles in 11 games as a newcomer. Five duels were lost, including four sacks. Committed to Clemson on July 26, 2018 … posted at Clemson by Todd Bates and Brent Venables … expected at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: Allen is a very athletic linebacker who can someday play one of the three places at Clemson. I saw a video where he rolls over the passers-by and Venables can use him as an insider linebacker on the next level. He runs very well and his video shows how he plays well in space. From what I’ve seen, he seems to have a lot of skill, including a good tackler in space.

Reminds Plyler: Dorian O’Daniel

One of six offensive line contestants in the 2020 Clemson class. Ranked by the PrepStar Magazine as the nation’s # 220 overall player, 22nd best offensive duel and 25th best player in Georgia. Played for Trevor Williams at Creekview High in Canton, Georgia. … Twice first-team all-state offensive tackle … played his entire career along the offensive line, but saw some time on the defensive line in low-mileage situations … three-year starter, who played for three different head coaches … helped the team record 7: 4 when he was an all-state, all-area and all-conference award winner … from Georgia Public Broadcasting to space -State Team Appointed Includes All Levels of High School Football … Named All-State by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and MaxPreps for his junior year when he helped Creekview set a 12-1 record and a trip to Elite Eight of the 6A playoffs. Selection of all regions of the team that was awarded as the second team as the second prize winner. Committed to Clemson on September 1, 2018 … recruited by Brandon Streeter and Robbie Caldwell for Clemson … wore school number 76 … plans to enroll for Clemson in June 2020.

Plyler says: I really like this view because of the attitude he seems to be playing with. Williams is moving well and like some others on the offensive in this class, I could see that he played a few different places in college. Williams will have to show some strength before arriving here this summer, but will have the chance to add the much-needed depth this fall.

Reminds Plyler: Eric Mac Lain

Will play in the Under Armor All-America game in Orlando, Florida on January 2, 2020. A national top 125 player who contributes to Clemson’s outstanding, broad receiver tradition. Comes from the same school as current Tigers receiver Justyn to Clemson Ross and security Ray Thornton III … MVP for the Alabama team in the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game on December 14th, which had six catches for 98 yards in the game … attended the opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019, listed the 99th overall player in the nation at 247Sports, making him the fourth best player in Alabama … from PrepStar 112th overall and fourth best player in Alabama. .. ESPN.com ranked Williams number 124 overall in the nation and sixth best player in Alabama … ranked 132nd overall by Rivals.com, the fourth best player in Alabama. Ala played for Jamey DuBose at Central High School in Phenix City. … Had 44 receptions for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior … helped the team to a 12-2 overall record, including 6-0 in the region … first team region , All-OA News, All-Bi-City as junior and senior … had 40 receptions for 668 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior … in his last two years 84 catches for 1,407 yards and 19 touchdowns … averaged 16.8 yards per Catch and landing every 4.4 receptions in that span. Todd Bates and Jeff Scott, hired for Clemson, chose Clemson on August 24, 2019. They wore number 5 at headquarters. You should enroll in Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: Williams reminds me of the recent wide-angle shots at Clemson. He has some of the same skills as Ladson, Ngata, Higgins and Ross. He’s a different burner, but he has great ball skills and highlights. His people also rave about what kind of child he is so that he fits into the culture. A big compliment you can give Williams is that he looks like a wide Clemson receiver.

Reminds Plyler: Kevin Youngblood

Will be playing the Under Armor All-America game on January 2, 2020 … one of the nation’s top players and a unanimous five-star candidate who completed 5,081 yards at Lakeland High School in Florida in three years … an unbelievable average 11.4 yards per charge and 71 touchdowns in his career … recorded 26 games with at least 100 yards in his career … an average of 145 yards in his 35 career games … led Lakeland to a 15-0 record and a 7A State Championship as a junior in 2018, matching Clemson’s 15-0 championship season this year … he comes to Clemson from the same high school as Pitt, who will retire AJ Davis, the Panther’s leading rusher in 2019, became USA Today’s 2019 appointed pre-season All-American and post-season All-American by Sports Illustrated. Voted 16 th in the nation’s overall standings by PrepStar, making him the second best runaway in the nation and the best player in Florida … by ESPN.com in 19th place in the nation’s overall standings, which also made him the second best runback and the best player in the state of Florida. 247Sports named him the nation’s 21st overall player, the third best runback and the second best player in Florida. Rival .com ranked him the 24th best player in the nation, third best runback and second best player from Florida.

Played for Bill Castle at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida. … Took part in the Orlando opening before his senior year and recorded 11.82 and 36 inch times in 11 games in 2019 … in vertical yards on 142 broadcasts Average of 11.1 yards … an average of 142.7 yards per game, including nine games of at least 100 yards while scoring 24 touchdowns and helping his team achieve a 12-1 record … had 16 transfers for 122 yards against George Jenkins Hohe and 21 attempts for 195 yards and four touchdowns against Tampa Bay Tech … recorded 2,422 rushing yards in 15 games and scored 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, earning them the 7A Player of the Year title and all-state player award first team for Florida got a first team, Max Preps Junior All-American … Polk County Player of the Year … 2018 Gatorade Mr. Football runner-up … recorded 13 of his 15 games at least 100 yards, including four games of at least 200 yards … an average of 11.8 yards per carry and an average of 161 .5 yards per game .led team to clinch the title with a 15-0 record. Had 14 transfers for 225 yards and five points against George Jenkins. Had a career-high 260 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Plant High, a team that included new Clemson teammate Will Putnam … recorded 22 runs for 211 rush items, including an 80-yard touchdown run, in a 33-20 championship win against St. Thomas Aquinas … in the second year of 2017 and ended with 1,096 runs on 113 runs, a 9.7-yard average and 10 touchdowns … had four games of at least 100 yards in length, including six carry games with 155 and four touchdowns in his first game … had at least one 80-yard run each season. Committed to Clemson on May 3, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott … wore school number 3 … is expected to be enrolled at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: Some employees believe that Clemson will have his next C. J. Spiller with Bowman. This is a five star back with great top end speed. It also has great acceleration, so I like its breakout and top speed. On film, it explodes through holes and is never caught again when it reaches the third level. Like all defenders, he has to make adjustments with Pass Pro and Pass Receptions in college, but if he gets his hands on the ball, he’s a threat to the home run. This will be a great spring to see how quickly he can pick up the system, but I expect big things from Bowman from day one.

Reminds Plyler: C. J. Spiller

Will play in the Under Armor All-America game in Orlando, Florida on January 2, 2020. … Has been rated by most organizations as a five-star defense device. … Has improved a lot in its last year and has 29 places in the final rivals well done. com Ranking at the end of the year … played three years at Hartsville High School in South Carolina before going to the IMG Academy for the 2019 season … attended the 2019 opening in Frisco, Texas, in the summer of 2019. Ranked 27th overall in the nation by ESPN.com, who also listed him as the second best defender and second best player in the state of South Carolina … from 247Sports, the second best, as the No. 34 overall player in the nation’s defensive tackle and the fourth best player in Florida … at Rivals.com took the 35th overall player in the nation, the third best defensive tackle and the fifth best player from Florida … took the 52nd place in the nation overall the second best defense is tackled and se cond-best player from South Carolina by PrepStar … Listed as the second best player from South Carolina by Charlotte Observer … Awarded by Sports Illustrated as all-American in the postseason of the first team. Played the 2019 season for Kevin Wright at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. … Started all 10 games for the IMG Academy and had a total of 44 duels, including 35 first goals with 5.5 … helped IMG to a 9: 1 record and USA Today’s 9th national leaderboard … had nine duels, including four duels against Venice in his first game at IMG … had seven duels, including four duels and two games against Life Christian later in the season … had to be at least in eight of the ten games suffered a defeat … As a junior in Hartsville, he helped Jeff Calabrese’s team achieve a 12: 1 record with 40 duels, including 19 duels duels for defeats and seven sacks … have played 22 basketball games for Hartsville in two years. Committed to Clemson on June 5, 2018 … recruited by Todd Bates and Robbie Caldwell for Clemson … was number 19 in high school … pronounced “duh-MON-tay” … is expected to be enrolled for Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: Capehart would be the headliner in many classes. I think it is a five star hotel. He had a great base, but what he showed at IMG took him to another level. Capeheart is an extremely athletic tall man. It is rare to see these types of frames and athletic skills. This must be the best defensive class in the history of the industry.

Reminds Plyler: Jeff Bryant

One of the best defensive games ends in the nation, which ESPN.com, 247Sports and Rivals.com list as one of the nation’s 10 best players. Consensus five-star view from every service. Will play in the U.S. Army All -American Bowl on January 4, 2020. Listed by ESPN.com as the nation’s third overall player, ESPN.com as the nation’s second largest defense opponent and as the second largest player in the State of Georgia. Listed by PrepStar as the No. 5 overall player in the nation, as the best defensive player and as the best player in Georgia. From 247Sports, the second best defensive player and No. 1 player, ranked No. 6 overall in the nation in Georgia … Rivals.com ranked him as the nation’s ninth overall player, second best defender and best player in Georgia. He was appointed to the Atlanta Journal Constitution Preseason’s Super 11 team in 2019. He played for Phillip Ironside at Hillgrove High School in Georgia Marietta, Ga.… When senior made 53 tackles in 2019, including 19 tackles for The Defeat, which was 10.5 sacks, had a light recovery and a blocked kick. In 2018, the team had 55 duels, 16 duels for defeat and seven sacks. She helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the 7A state playoffs. 1, most wins in school history … Clemson committed to the school’s spring game before his senior year. Committed to Clemson on May 17, 2019 … recruited for Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Lemanski Hall … his father Willard Murphy played in Chattanooga and his older brother Maxwell played at the NAIA school Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts … plans to follow his brother as a is an engineer and has expressed the wish to become an architect. She wore school number 98. She plans to enroll with Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: This is a huge addition. The Tigers needed a defensive difference and got a five-star title in Murphy. It’s easy to see why national recruitment services make him one of the top ten candidates in the country. Murphy has everything you are looking for at this point. He is tall, strong, athletic and smart. He is playing with great effort. Murphy plays on the edge, but is big enough to put the edge too. Clemson has had some great defensive goals in the past few years and Murphy looks like the next in this series of great ones. Going to Georgia and getting a player like this was a huge boost for this class.

Reminds Plyler: Austin Bryant

Will play in the Under Armor All-America game in Orlando, Florida on January 2, 2020. One of six offensive line members in the 2020 class wants to continue the tradition of strong offensive players from the Knoxville region. Same school as the current Clemson recipient Amari Rodgers and comes from the same area as the recipient Tee Higgins. Ranked # 132 in the country by ESPN.com, ranked fourth best offensive player and fifth best player in Tennessee … overall player No. 188, tenth best offensive player and ninth best player in Tennessee by PrepStar … was ranked by Rivals.com as No. . 207 of the nation, which also made him the No. 8 offensive duel and No. 7 player in the State of Tennessee. Played for Steve Matthews at Knoxville Catholic High in Knoxville, Tennessee. … Was a consensus-oriented four-star offensive lineman. … Completed his offensive tackle position at 85 percent in 2019. … Three selections of all states year … one four-time selection of all regions … played in the state championship team in 2017. Was hired for Clemson on March 14, 2019 … was hired by Robbie Caldwell for Clemson … had school number 55 … should enroll in Clemson in January 2020 … name pronounced BRINE.

Plyler says: Tucker is another big body with good feet. It is players like this that have made Clemson the best offensive class in many years. I like the versatility of Tucker. Like Mayes, he was able to play several positions on the offensive. Like Mayes, his high school video shows how he dominates high school defenders.

Reminds Plyler: Eric Harmon

Selected for participation in the Under Armor All-America game on January 2, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019. Helped St. John’s College High School achieve a 9: 1 success in 2018 MaxPreps qualified for the opening camp last summer and reached twentieth place in the national team (second place in Washington , DC). He was voted 39th overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, making him the fourth best defensive player and third best player in Maryland. 247Sports ranks Williams as the 55th best player in the nation, seventh-best defensive device and third-best player in Maryland … PrepStar rated Williams the 67th player in the country, fourth-best defensive device and third-best player in Washington, DC … Rivals.com listed him as the 206th overall international, 16th best defensive player and third best player in the Washington DC region. Played the 2018 and 2019 seasons for Joe Casamento at St. John’s College High in Washington, DC … was appointed to the MaxPrep Junior All-American team after the 2018 season … was an all-American season for the first team of MaxPreps for 2019 … helped the team achieve a 9-1 record in 2018 and top 20 as a start-defensive tackle. Committed to Clemson on January 26, 2019 … was in 8th grade in high school … was recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Todd Bates … plans to enroll with Clemson in June 2020.

Plyler says: Williams is a great signer who is slightly different from what he brings to the table compared to the rest of the defensive line class. He plays with a large pad level and lever. It can be a very good run stopper. His powerful lower body gives him the opportunity to play at Clemson early if necessary. I also like his engine. He seems to be playing hard and is watching football. This is what four-star perspectives look like.

Reminds Plyler: Tyler Davis

Played quarterback for Daniel High School nearby, but is expected to play it safe with Clemson. At 6,927 yards, he is the school’s career leader. In three years as a quarterback, 73 touchdown passes and 38 touchdown rushdowns came to Clemson. The school that spawned DeAndre Hopkins, Shaq Lawson, and Kyle Young, players who became All-Americans at Clemson, will be for South Carolina on December 21 play in the Shrine Bowl. Son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and brother of Clemson linebacker Jake Venables. Ranked 12th best player in South Carolina by PrepStar … ranked 19th best overall player in South Carolina by Charlotte Observer. Played for Jeff Fruster at Daniel High School in Clemson, SC … helped Daniel to an 11: 1 record and the third round of state playoffs as starting quarter back in 2019 … set school record for overtaking yards in one season with 3,281 completed 253-of on -374 passes, a percentage of 67.6 completions for the year … recorded four games with 300 yards in a row in three games with five touchdowns at different points … completed 26 of 43 passes for 426 yards and six Touchdowns against Walhalla … and recorded 48 combined touchdowns raced and went past … were also defensive starters and contributed 75 tackles in 2019, seven duels against defeats and four interceptions … were recognized as an all-state defensive player for the region in 2019 … and were awarded the Attacking Player of the Year award for the entire region of the first team … Mr. Football nominee in the federal government state of South Carolina … award for the entire region of the first team and was named Junior Player of the Year for the region in 2018 … award for the second team of the USA Today All-State Year … threw for 3,006 yards and rushed for 890 as a junior when he helped Daniel set an 11-2 record … completed 243 for 364 passes this year with 26 touchdown passes and only four interceptions … added 163 rushes for 890 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns to finish with 54 combined touchdowns, 23 broadcasts were registered for 218 yards and five touchdowns, and 234 and another touchdown were tossed in a 50-49 win over South Pointe to end South Pointe’s bid for a fifth consecutive title in 2017 640 yards and rushed for 198 and four touchdowns. Committed to Clemson on June 2, 2019 … son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and brother of Clemson Redshirt second division club Jake Venables … signed with Clemson on December 18, his father’s birthday … his father played college football in Kansas State and is one of them The best assistant coaches in the country who won the Broyles Award in 2016 … his brother is a top reserve linebacker of the team of 2019 … recruited for Clemson Brent Venables and Mickey Conn … wore No. 24 with Daniel … probably in January 2020 at Clemson.

Plyler says: I am a fan of Tyler Venables. He is one of the best athletes in this class. He put his high school team on his back in so many games and brought his team to victory. I think he has a chance to have an immediate impact. I think he’s a four star talent. Tyler is smart and that will help him play early. Er ist auch sehr wettbewerbsfähig. Ich kann es kaum erwarten, seinen Übergang zur Sicherheit und zum College zu sehen. Ich denke, dass er einen Einfluss wie Nolan Turner haben kann, aber ich finde, dass Tyler noch athletischer ist.

Erinnert Plyler an: Nolan Turner

Consensus Top-60-Spieler auf nationaler Ebene… wird am 4. Januar 2020 im All-American Bowl der US-Armee in San Antonio, Texas, spielen… nahm an der Eröffnung in Frisco, Texas, im Sommer 2019 teil… MaxPreps Preseason First-Team All- American im Jahr 2019… war eine mehrdimensionale Waffe für die Trinity Christian Academy… erzielte 101 Zweikämpfe in 37 Karrierespielen, fügte vier Abfänge hinzu, 30 Pässe verteidigten sich, zwei verursachten Fehler und einen geblockten Tritt… durchschnittlich acht Yards pro Handlungsfehler… spielte auch Quarterback und warf für drei Touchdown-Pässe in einem Spiel … kehrte auch Kicks. Von PrepStar als Nr. 25-Spieler in der Nation eingestuft, der ihn als drittbesten Cornerback- und zweitbesten Spieler in Florida bezeichnete… von Rivals.com als 28. bester Gesamtspieler in der Nation, der ihn auch als dritten bezeichnete – bester Cornerback und viertbester Spieler in Florida – von ESPN.com auf Platz 45 der Gesamtwertung des Landes gewählt. Außerdem wurde er als viertbester Cornerback und zehntbester Spieler aus Florida eingestuft 54 Spieler in der Nation von 247Sports, der drittbeste Cornerback und der drittbeste Spieler aus Florida. Er spielte für Verlon Dorminey an der Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville. Fla.… Spielte 26 Zweikämpfe, zwei Zweikämpfe wegen Verlust, ein Abfangen und elf Pässe als Senior verteidigt. Er hatte sieben Zweikämpfe und fünf Pässe in der Auftaktsaison gegen Godby. Er spielte einen Quarterback als Senior und absolvierte 11-of-19-Pässe für 172 Yards und drei Touchdowns gegen Pahokee… verzeichnete 16 Carry-Pässe für 126 Yards und einen Touchdown gegen Booker T. Washington… durchschnittlich 8,3 Yards pro Ansturm für die Saison auf 29 Carry-Pässe und fügte auch vier hinzu Empfänge für 60 Yards… im Jahr 2018 wurden 48 Zweikämpfe, 13 Pässe abgebrochen und ein Abfangen durchgeführt. Es gab eine Abfangen-Rückkehr von 86 Yards für ein Ergebnis in einem Spiel und eine Kickoff-Rückkehr von 95 Yards für ein Ergebnis in einem anderen. USA Florida-Auswahl durch USA Today und All-First Coast-Auswahl der ersten Mannschaft durch die Florida Times Union… MaxPreps Junior-All-American-Preisträger der ersten Mannschaft… Drittes Team 5A-All-State… hatte im zweiten Jahr 27 Zweikämpfe mit einem Pai r von Interceptions.

Engagement für Clemson am 8. April 2019… Rekrutierung bei Clemson durch Jeff Scott und Mike Reed… Schulabgänger Nr. 2… voraussichtliche Einschreibung bei Clemson im Januar 2020.

Plyler sagt: Davis erinnert mich an die Art von Ecken, mit denen Clemson in den letzten Jahren großen Erfolg hatte. Davis kann sich mit Wideouts anstellen und sehr physisch werden. Er ist eine größere Ecke, aber er kann abdecken. He reminds more of Mullen and Terrell than Derion Kendrick. You can’t have enough five-star corners and Davis continues a long line of NFL potential signees at this position.

Reminds Plyler of: Mullen and Terrell

Five-star linebacker who committed to Clemson on Dec. 14, 2019 and signed with the Tigers four days later … will play in Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando … rated as the top player in the state of North Carolina according to many services … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019. Ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … Rivals.com rated Simpson as the No. 26 overall player, the second-best linebacker and top player in North Carolina … ESPN.com ranked Simpson No. 107 overall, the 11th-best linebacker and fourth-best player in North Carolina … listed as the top player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Played for Michael Palmieri at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte …helped his team to a 10-1 record and No. 3 ranking in the state of North Carolina according to MaxPreps … started his high school career as a running back, playing both running back and linebacker in 2019 … led the Mallard Creek defense with 20 sacks … had 44 carries for 371 yards and six touchdowns … for his career, recorded 97 carries for 799 yards and seven touchdowns with 8.2-yard average per carry. Recruited to Clemson by Danny Pearman and Brent Venables … originally committed to Auburn … wore No. 22 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: It says a lot about a program that can wait until the final weekend to offer a five-star and wrap him up that weekend. Simpson gives this class a five-star athlete with a big upside. On video he runs very well and plays in space like a safety. Cover skills are rare for this kind of frame but it’s easy to see why he is one of the best players in the nation. Perhaps my favorite part of his recruiting was the fact that he paid his own way to see Clemson play in the ACC title game and he wanted desperately to be a part of this program. I am told by people close to him that Simpson will be a great fit into the program and is a great kid who will be a leader. One person told me he has K.J. Henry type of leadership skills.

Reminds Plyler of: Johnny Rembert

All-around athlete who played football, basketball and baseball over his career at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … Averaged over 7.0 yards per attempt in his career as a running back. Played running back and linebacker for Doyle Kelley at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … had strong senior season with 1,471 yards rushing in 211 carries for a 7.0-yard average … added 25 receptions for 358 yards for 1,829 total yards from scrimmage … had 12 touchdowns rushing, two receiving and two on kickoff returns … also completed 3-of-4 passes for 100 yards and two scores … on defense, compiled 33 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks … added 10 quarterback pressures … named Region 5A Player of the Year … as a junior, had 721 yards rushing on 93 attempts for a 7.3-yard average … was also an outstanding linebacker who was voted Two-Way Player of the Year (Ironman Award) in Region 5A … all-state selection by Georgia Coaches Association … named to all-area team as well. Committed to Clemson on May 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Tony Elliott … wore No. 2 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020.

Plyler says: Pryor is a power back. He doesn’t have the top-end speed of some of the recent feature backs at Clemson, but he breaks tackles and gets extra yards. I think the Tigers needed this type of back. He gives Tony Elliott a different skill set from the other backs on campus.

Reminds Plyler of: Chad Jasmin

One of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia over the last four years … four–year starter who recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles … outstanding leader who was a three-time captain as voted by his teammates … two-time all-state selection … was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist along with Clemson signee and classmate Sergio Allen. Listed as the No. 137 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best linebacker and the 14th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 171 overall player, seventh-best linebacker and 21st-best player in Georgia by PrepStar. Played for Sean Calhoun at Carrollton High in Carrollton, Ga. … recorded 103 tackles, including 26.5 tackles for loss, including 12.5 sacks, in 2019 … had 12 quarterback pressures, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception … posted nearly identical stats in 2018 as a junior with 103 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks … added six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 13 quarterback pressures and an interception … first-team all-state selection by GPB Sports and the Atlanta Touchdown Club … Region 7 5A Most Valuable Player … all-area, all-region and all-state honoree as a junior … as a sophomore in 2017, contributed 97 tackles, a career-high 31.5 tackles for loss, including 17 sacks, seven passes broken up and four forced fumbles … Area Defensive Player of the Year … first-team all-region … had 56.5 tackles as a freshman in 2016, including 16.5 tackles for loss, three of which were sacks … area Newcomer of the Year and a second-team all-region selection in 2016. Committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2019 … outstanding student who had career GPA near 3.6 … recruited to Clemson by Todd Bates and Brent Venables … wore No. 14 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says:

Swint was a big linebacker as a junior and some felt he would grow into a defensive end prospect at some point. That may happen but I am not convinced yet. I still think there is a chance we could see him as a linebacker. Clemson has had guys like Chris Register and Justin Foster in recent years but it has also had big linebackers like Tre Lamar as well. I tend to think Swint will stay at linebacker at this point. He is a physical player who finishes tackles.

Reminds Plyler of: Tre Lamar

Four-star signee who originally committed to LSU … played on 5A state championship teams in Virginia as a sophomore and junior. Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the No. 17 defensive back and the No. 3 player in Virginia … rated as the No. 253 overall player in the nation, No. 24 defensive back and No. 6 player in Virginia by PrepStar … ranked as 20th-best defensive back in the nation by ESPN.com, which listed him as the No. 9 overall player in Virginia. Played for Loren Johnson at Highland Springs High School in Virginia, the same program that produced Clemson All-ACC safety K’Von Wallace … helped Highland Springs to 11-1 record in 2019 … team ranked as the No. 3 overall team in Virginia by MaxPreps … team won its first 11 games then lost in the second round of the playoffs to end a 40-game winning streak … .ranked among the top 15 players in Virginia by the Daily Press prior to the 2019 season … had 63 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles in 2018 when he helped his team to a state championship and a perfect season. Committed to Clemson on Dec. 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter and Mike Reed … wore No. 9 in high school.

Plyler says: Clemson has had some success with versatile defensive backs in recent years. Greene reminds me of Marcus Gilchrist and K’Von Wallace. I think he can play corner, safety or nickel. He is physical enough to play close to the line of scrimmage but his feet will allow him a look at corner. The game has changed so much and having a player with this kind of versatility has grown in importance. And it’s always nice to steal a former LSU commitment.

Reminds Plyler of: K’Von Wallace, Marcus Gilchrist

Will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 4, 2020 … listed among the top defensive backs in the nation by many services … all-around player who helped Southlake Carroll as a safety and receiver who is slated to play safety at Clemson … ranked as the second-best safety in the nation by PrepStar … for his career as four-year starter, recorded 211 tackles, eight interceptions and 40 passes defensed … offensively, added 61 receptions for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns … was also an outstanding punt returner with 29 career returns for 574 yards, a 19.8-yard average … son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, Sr. Ranked as No. 33 overall player in the nation, the second-best safety and fourth-best player in Texas by PrepStar … 247Sports ranked Mickens as the No. 96 overall player, the fifth-best safety and the 13th-best player in the state of Texas … ESPN.com listed Mickens as the No. 138 overall player, the 12th-best safety and the 22nd-best player in Texas … listed as the No. 194 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com … was a preseason second-team MaxPreps All-American for 2019. Played for Riley Dodge at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas … Helped Southlake Carroll to a 13-1 record in 2019 … The team was ranked in the top 15 in the nation by MaxPreps most of the year, including a No. 12 as of Dec. 14 … recorded 19 tackles, a tackle for loss and three passes broken up in limited action in 2019 … recorded seven punt returns for 121 yards, a 17.3-yard average … posted 57 tackles in 2018, adding two interceptions, five total pass breakups and a tackle for loss … contributed 14 punt returns for 294 yards, 21.0 yards per return … as a sophomore in 2017, posted a career-high 99 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 15 passes defensed … averaged 20 yards per punt return on eight returns as a sophomore … had 13 passes defensed, three interceptions and 36 tackles as a freshman. Committed to Clemson on April 6, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mickey Conn … wore No. 10 at Southlake Carroll … son of former Texas A&M All-American defensive back Ray Mickens, Sr. … Ray Mickens, Sr. was a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, for whom he played for eight seasons, and played one year in Cleveland for a total of 146 career NFL games … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: There is a lot to like about Mickens’ game. He is a very smart player which gives him as advantage in making the jump to the next level. I also like his versatility. Safeties are asked to do a lot in coverage now and I think Mickens can develop into a premier cover guy at his spot. Like so many in this class, this is another character fit into the culture at Clemson. The staff had a bunch of safeties that wanted to jump in the boat but zeroed in on Mickens early.

Reminds Plyler of: Leomont Evans

One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the Clemson freshman class who played all five positions on the line in high school … started at multiple offensive line positions in 2019 based on whom was the best defensive lineman his team would face … originally committed to Georgia Tech … was the sixth offensive line commitment in this class … his father, Johnny, was a teammate of Dabo Swinney at Alabama, including during its 1992 National Championship season. Played the 2019 season for Matthew Forester at Briarwood Christian High School in Birmingham … played his first three years for Fred Yancey, the veteran coach who retired after 2018 season … helped Briarwood Christian to a 45-10 record over his four years … three-year starter … team posted an 11-4 record in 2019 … helped his squad to a 9-3 mark his junior year, a 13-1 record his sophomore year and a 12-2 mark in his freshman season … reached quarterfinals of the state tournament his freshman year and reached the finals in 2017 … also had experience as long snapper … attended Dabo Swinney Football Camp six years during his youth … was a PrepStar All-Regional selection. Committed to Clemson on Dec. 6, 2019, 12 days prior to signing … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell and Todd Bates … his father, Johnny, played with Dabo Swinney at Alabama and was a member of the 1992 Alabama National Championship team … wore No. 75 in high school.

Plyler says: I knew nothing about Howard until his decommitment from Georgia Tech. Their recruiting sites really liked him and most thought he was their best offensive line prospect. I talked to an observer who saw him at camp this summer and thought he was a very good prospect as an interior offensive lineman.

Reminds Plyler of: Thomas Austin

All-around athlete who looks to play tight end for the Tigers but had experience at defensive end, quarterback and tight end during his career … started at quarterback as a sophomore … scored nine touchdowns on just 23 carries as a goal line Wildcat back as a junior in 2018 … recorded 113 receptions for 1,783 yards and 17 touchdowns over his career as a tight end … scored at least one touchdown of at least 50 yards in each of his three seasons playing the position … rushed for 13 touchdowns, giving him 30 total rushing and receiving touchdowns for his career. Ranked as the No. 18 tight end in the nation according to PrepStar … ranked as the No. 5 H-Back/TE by ESPN.com. Played for Quinn Gray at Lincoln High in Tallahassee, Fla. … recorded 40 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 … had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown vs. Navarre High … posted 81 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards in season opener … added six catches for 125 receiving vs. Chiles … finished 2018 season with 39 receptions for 596 yards and four scores … had best game against Raines with seven catches for 102 yards … played quarterback as a sophomore and completed 86-of-175 passes for 1,529 yards and nine touchdowns, including a 96-yard touchdown pass … completed 17-of-26 passes for 323 yards and two scores against Chipley … completed 12-of-20 passes for 326 yards and two scores vs. Lafayette … started at tight end as a freshman and registered 34 receptions for 627 yards and six scores … had career-best 18.4 yards per catch as a freshman … had five catches for 107 receiving yards against West Gadsden … also played a season of baseball at Lincoln in spring of 2017. Committed to Clemson on June 17, 2019 … wore No. 10 in high school … recruited to Clemson by Jeff Scott and Danny Pearman … last name pronounced ENN-iss … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: The Tigers needed a tight end in this class and they stumbled onto a good one with Ennis. Clemson once again went into FSU’s backyard and stole one the Noles wanted here. Ennis is a solid blocker and has good enough hands to develop into a threat in the passing game. I think he runs a little better now than originally thought on video.

Reminds Plyler of: Davis Allen

First Clemson signee from the state of Kentucky since Justin Miller in 2002 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen to sign in this class … unanimous top-100 player nationally. Rivals.com ranked Parks as the No. 59 best player in the nation, eighth-best at his position and the No. 2 player in Kentucky … listed as the 63rd-best overall player, eighth-best offensive tackle and best player in Kentucky by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 69 overall player by 247Sports, fifth-best at his position and second-best in the state of Kentucky … ranked as No. 89 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, the 13th-best offensive tackle and second-best player in Kentucky. Played for Brian Landis at Frederick Douglass High in Lexington, Ky. … did not allow a sack in 15 games as a senior … highest-graded lineman on the team in five of the 15 games and had 75 knockdown blocks … graded over 90 percent from his coaches five times … 5A District Player of the Year … first-team all-state … two-year captain … helped offense record more than 3,500 yards rushing and 1,600 yards passing … on defense, added 32 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks. Committed to Clemson on Oct. 2, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 64 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in June 2020.

Plyler says: This is the highest-rated offensive lineman in this class. Parks is technically-advanced. He has good bend and good athleticism. He moves his feet very well. He also plays with a little mean streak. He is the closest thing to Mitch Hyatt Clemson has signed in a few years. Even though he won’t be here in the spring, I could see Parks playing as a true freshman.

Reminds Plyler of: Mitch Hyatt

Slated to contribute to two athletic teams at Clemson, as he will play football and men’s soccer…first Clemson football signee under Dabo Swinney who did not play high school football…one of the top 25 high school soccer players in the nation, expected to be a key contributor for Mike Noonan’s top 5 Clemson soccer team, but also will play football and according to NCAA rules must count as a football scholarship… rostered with the United States Under-20 Men’s National soccer team during most recent training camp this past September in Slovenia, and is expected to compete for a spot on the U.S. 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup team. Outstanding central midfielder ranked as the nation’s 9th best and 23rd best overall player by Top Drawer Soccer…named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-American team on Nov. 27, 2019…has played the last four years for the FC Dallas Academy within the United States Soccer Development Academy…in his four years with FC Dallas has played 67 matches with 55 starts…has scored 25 goals…still has second half of this season to play, concluding this June…so far this year has 5 goals in 10 games…had eight goals in 26 matches in 2018-19 and 11 goals in 28 matches in 2017-18…in 2018-19 captained FC Dallas to the Academy Championship and won the U18/U19 Golden Ball, as the most outstanding player in USSDA Postseason competition…named to Academy’s “Best XI” at the end of the 2018-19 season. Recruited to Clemson by Danny Pearman and Dabo Swinney…Father, P.J. Tessmann, is director of Dabo Swinney’s All-In Team Foundation …. expected to enroll at Clemson in June 2020.

Will play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive line signees in the 2020 class. Listed as the No. 82 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, the fourth-best offensive guard and the 12th-best player in Georgia … ranked as the No. 143 overall player in the nation, the fifth-best offensive guard and the 15th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com … ranked No. 150 overall, the seventh-best offensive guard and 18th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 140 overall, the fourth-best offensive guard and 17th-best player in Georgia … named to the Atlanta Journal Constitution 2019 Preseason Super 11 team … played some Wildcat quarterback for his high school despite weighing 300 pounds.

Played for Adam Clack at Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga. … played offensive line and defensive line as a senior … scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion last year … earned an Athlete of the Week selection by WSB-TV in Atlanta … finished with 113 pancake blocks as a junior when he helped Milton to a 13-2 record and the state championship for the first time in school history … as a junior, was a first-team all-state and all-region selection … North Georgia Lineman of the Year … a finalist for The Opening … Adidas All-American selection. Committed to Clemson on Nov. 25, 2018 … recruited to Clemson by Mickey Conn and Robbie Caldwell … wore No. 57 in high school … last name pronounced TEE-oh … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: Tchio is a different prospect than he was early in career. He reshaped his body and looks much more athletic today. It is rare to see a high school lineman change his body this much. That is usually what happens in college. The bad weight is off and he should move much better as a result. Originally I thought he was an interior lineman but he arrives in January and I think he could get a look inside or outside this spring.

Reminds Plyler of: Steve Reese

Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, 2020 … participated in The Opening in Frisco, Texas in the summer of 2019 … one of six offensive linemen in this Clemson class, and is ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the nation by ESPN.com … could contribute to 2020 Clemson offensive line that graduates four starters from its 2019 unit … rated as a five-star by many services. Ranked as the No. 14 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina … ranked as the 64th-best player overall by PrepStar, which ranked him as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player in North Carolina … ranked as the fourth-best player in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … ranked No. 136 by Rivals.com overall, which ranked him as the third-best offensive tackle in the nation and fifth-best player from North Carolina. Played for Ben Kolstad at Leesville Road High in Raleigh, N.C. and at Sanderson High … four-year starter as a lineman … played defensive tackle as a freshman and offensive tackle his final three seasons … all-conference selection as a sophomore, junior and senior … selected to the North Carolina/South Carolina Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21, … two-time captain of his Leesville Road team … helped Leesville Road to the state championship game in 2019. Committed to Clemson on March 11, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Robbie Caldwell … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

Plyler says: Mayes is a powerful run blocker and a massive body. He is a barrel-chested prospect who moves very well for his size. Some like him as a tackle but his frame looks like an interior guy to me. He is athletic enough to become a factor quick in college. The Tigers will be looking for depth on the offensive line in the spring and Mayes has a great opportunity to shape his role and avoid a redshirt

Reminds Plyler of: Tyrone Crowder

Listed as the top player in the nation by PrepStar and ranked second according to Rivals.com behind Clemson signee and classmate Bryan Bresee … top quarterback in the nation according to Rivals.com and PrepStar… led his team to No. 1 ranking by MaxPreps and USA Today after guiding them to a 7A state championship in California … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas … National Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American by USA Today in 2018 as a junior … threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career and had 127 career touchdowns against just 11 interceptions … completed 585-of-871 passes for a 66 percent completion mark … averaged 18 yards per completion … also rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career, a 6.1 yard-per-carry average. Ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the nation, the best quarterback and best player in California by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the top quarterback and top player in California … 247Sports ranked him the No. 3 overall player in the nation, the top quarterback and second-best player from California. Played for Jason Negro at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif. … led his team to a 13-1 record and state championship in 2019 … won state championship on Dec. 14, as he was 24-of-29 for 410 yards and four touchdowns while also gaining 67 rushing yards on just five carries with another touchdown on the ground … led team to thrilling semifinal victory over Mater Dei, which had beaten St. John Bosco in the regular season and entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today and MaxPreps … led St. John Bosco to victory out of a 28-5 deficit in that game, completing 26-38 for 446 yards and five touchdowns … completed 222-of-344 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns against just two interceptions in 2019, averaging 19 yards per completion and 12.3 yards per attempt … added 412 yards rushing and eight touchdowns … as a junior in 2018, led team to a 13-1 record with only loss coming to Mater Dei in state playoffs … had exceptional game against Miliani, completing 25-of-31 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns … completed 13-of-15 for 361 yards and six scores against Oaks Christian … completed 179-of-257 passes for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns against just seven interceptions on the year and added 50 carries for 312 yards and six rushing touchdowns … as a sophomore in 2017, completed 184-of-270 for 2,905 yards and 31 touchdowns against just two interceptions … posted 67 rushes for 379 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore … helped team to 10-2 record that year … helped lead team to 40-38 victory against Santa Margarita by throwing for 405 yards and two scores and followed that performance with 320 yards and four touchdown passes against Servite … completed 20-of-21 passes and two scores against Mater Dei in state playoff game. Committed to Clemson on May 5, 2019 … wore No. 5 in high school … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020 … name pronounced ooh-ee-UNGUH-luh-lay.

Plyler says: What a run Clemson has been on at quarterback, Brandon Streeter will be able to say he coached Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Uiagalelei. DJ has some of the same physical and mental makeup as those other two five-stars. He has played at a very high level and has won some huge football games before he gets to Clemson. Like Watson and Lawrence no spots seem to make him uncomfortable. Physically, he is a rare athlete. You don’t see this kind of athleticism in this type of body. DJ is an arm talent who can make all of the throws. He has all of the tools to continue to develop as a passer. As a runner is powerful and athletic. He enters college with a skill set unlike any other in this class. I haven’t seen too many with this kind of potential. Mentally he handles big situations. Few come to college this prepared. And like Watson and Lawrence, DJ is a very mature young man who is grounded and is prepared emotionally. He is a great fit for the Clemson culture.

Reminds Plyler of: Some Watson and Lawrence. Steve McNair

First Clemson football signee from Canada … has played two years of high school football (one in Canada and one at Clearwater Academy International)…as a high school athlete in Edmonton, also played basketball and competed as a high jumper … follows in the footsteps of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross as 6-4 Clemson receivers. Played wide receiver for Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Fla. … finished 2019 season with 39 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns … averaged 17.6 yards per reception … showed his ability at midseason against American Collegiate Academy with 10 catches for 190 yards and three scores … followed up the next game against Angels Christian Academy with five receptions for 115 yards and two scores. Committed to Clemson on July 27, 2019 … came to Dabo Swinney Football Camp in the summer of 2019, his first trip to Clemson … recruited to Clemson by Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott … one of five children in his family … expected to enroll at Clemson in June 2020 … name pronounced uh-JOE.

Plyler says: Ajou is a raw talent but his upside can be through the roof. There will be developmental time here but this could turn into a steal. He hasn’t played a lot of football but he is a very interesting prospect. One phrase that you hear occasionally to describe Ajou is “springy.” That is a great way to describe him. He will be a fun prospect to watch develop.

Reminds Plyler of: Joe Ngata

* Bios from Clemson Sports Information

