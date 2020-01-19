advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-11 12: 31: 58.0

Dabo Swinney speaks to the media on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, LA – About forty Clemson fans waited in the stands at Xavier University’s convocation center on Saturday morning and braved storms and the early hours to see their football team up close. When the tigers walked through the doors, the cadence counting started for the orange-clad believers.

The national championship took place on Saturday morning on media day. All Clemson coaches and players were available to the media for an hour. Many of the conversations are on the minutes and some of the conversations are confidential, and I’ve spent much of the morning getting a feel for how the team feels about Monday’s game.

The short answer is that they’re all ready to hit the ball. The 16-day wait between games is longer than they would have liked, although the team had a chance to recover after a physical game against Ohio St., including recipients Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.

“Are you 100 percent? As far as I know. Let me see, ”said head coach Dabo Swinney. “Yes, I mean there are no practice problems or anything like that. Maybe your toe hurts or something. I dont know. I don’t know if they woke up this morning with a bruise on their little finger.

“These guys heal in two days these days. Yes, they are fine. Higgins came back and played and Ross just landed on his shoulder, but they’re good to go. ‘

* Some of the players are paying attention, but Sean Pollard is one who would rather go ahead and play the game. Pollard ran laps around the facility and Nikki asked if he was out to avoid interviews.

The answer? Yes. He’s talked enough and it’s time to play.

* Clemson got too much fanfare at the airport on Friday – team arrivals at the airport are always a good way to start the week – but the LSU didn’t arrive by plane. They traveled about 130 kilometers by bus from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

Everyone on the Clemson side understands that it is a home game for the LSU.

“Oh, no question. I think we’re the only ones who took a plane here, ”said Swinney. “So yes, this is definitely a street game. That’s what – the last one was a street game. You know, you go after – it’s a long way to Arizona, and that was a great soccer team, and we could have played just as well – we could just have played it in Columbus, and it would have made it a lot easier for everyone because it was probably about 80-20 and our fans are amazing, but Ohio State, what do you have, about 60,000 students? We have many graduates, many alumni and we too, but we are a smaller school.

“So it’s pretty cool. But yes, that’s – I mean, it’s definitely a street game. It just worked, and I mean you don’t know these things in advance, but I think it’s really cool for the LSU. How cool is it for them to just get on a bus and drive up the street for about 40 minutes. It would be like literally playing for the Greenville National Championship. Could have just played in Baton Rouge. No difference. But maybe the weather is better here at the dome, so it’ll be fine. But yes, it is no different. ”

* A media member wanted Swinney to act like it was a big deal to train against a Heisman winner, but Swinney cut him off in a typical Dabo fashion.

“Listen, I’m not going to go over all the awards that are voted on. I really do not know it. It’s special for me to coach this team, ”said Swinney. “It is something special for me to coach these guys. I like competing against big competitors, so not – it’s nothing special because he’s the Heisman. It’s special because he’s a great competitor and part of a great football team. This is something special. But yes, I’m not leaving, oh my god, this guy is the Thorpe Award winner or whatever. I don’t go into all that stuff. ‘

* A media report surfaced last week that quarterback Chase Brice would change after the season. Brice was asked about the report and said that no decision was made and it will not be soon. Brice will only graduate in May, but could then move to the school of his choice if that school has a master’s degree that offers a degree that Clemson does not offer.

Brice told a media member that he was 100 percent focused on Monday night’s game, and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter repeated these comments.

“We didn’t talk about it just because we focused on this great season as we had it,” said Streeter. “He was incredibly focused. I know there were rumors about different things. He said absolutely nothing. He is so tied to what we want to achieve here and he gives this team so much value that this conversation did not take place. He has done a great job answering these questions and knowing that he can control where he is. I’m fired for him. He has a great future here and he has done an incredible job since he was here. “

* Every year Swinney is asked for defensive coordinator Brent Venables and return trainer Adam Smotherman.

“These guys are great to look at, man. It’s really fun to see them. But yes, he has his hands full, ”said Swinney. “We call him (Venables) Vinny. On the day of the match, he turns into Vinny. Brent, really, when you’re out and about with him, he’s one of the cutest people you’ll ever meet. He just has this gentle mind, has these two cute little daughters and is just so docile and nice and cute, and then you go to the practice field or a playing field and he turns into Vinny. It is fourth and one, every game where everyone is looking for him. That is just his attitude. He did a good job and only kept him at bay. “

* Freshman Tayquon Johnson’s defensive tackle appears as a red shirt player this season, but impresses the offensive linemen. Johnson is already 700 pounds and Gage Cervenka says Johnson is a run stuffer that is difficult to remove from the barrier.

* Swinney was asked about Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Tua is something special. He’s one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen in college, ”said Swinney. “Great person. I mean, just a phenomenal young man. I turned to him when he was injured and talked a little bit with him. He was so good for the game, exactly what he represents. Obviously he was allowed to not coaching him, but I know exactly what kind of teammate he was and what kind of leader he was, and Coach Saban appreciates this as much as the brand he left on his program, but through his platform he has that University of Alabama impressed a lot of people who played quarterback but from a talent point of view he’s fantastic. I mean if I was in the NFL I would take Tua because he’s a winner. He’s a very accomplished, smart guy and instinctive player. He’s tough. He has a big heart. He’ll make everyone else around him better. These are traits you want to have in a quarterback. So he has a great future and will stand up, get well and make a great player for someone. ”

