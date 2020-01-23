advertisement

It’s getting hot in here! The actors of Siesta Key shared their biggest secrets – including celebrities, lies that they told their parents and who was their best kiss on the screen – in the latest edition of Us Weeklys Candlelight Confessions.

Juliette Porter. Robby Hayes. Brandon Gomes and Kelsey Owens hasn’t held back in the wake of Tuesday’s January 21st video series, especially when it came to her regrets and past lies.

Stars that started in reality TV

advertisement

The former Bachelorette star, 31, classified his Reality Star kisses and revealed where JoJo Fletcher ended up compared to his ex-girlfriend Porter, 22, who was sitting in the same interview. Spoiler warning: Porter is not at the end of the list.

The cast of “Siesta Key” at AMI Studios in New York City.

Porter, for her part, raised the one thing people don’t know about one of her exes. “He is – not the bed!” She admitted, but did not reveal the name of the perpetrator.

The 24-year-old Gomes admitted that he had a crush on two growing Nickelodeon stars, one from iCarly and one from Zoey 101. Owens, 22, joked that she had done some things that she had been in trouble over the years brought with the police, but they have never been caught. “I’m a fast runner,” she said.

Everything you should know about the “Siesta Key” tag

Watch the video above to see what else the siesta key troupe had to say, what parents were fed up with as a teenager.

Watch a new episode of candlelight confessions every Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET for more prominent secrets and confessions!

advertisement