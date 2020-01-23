Siemens boss joins Trump to reject environmental activism

advertisement

Climate activists are holding a poster that says “57,131 people are asking: Siemens, don’t make a fire! Stop your investment in the gigantic coal project in Australia”, as demonstrated on January 10, 2020 in front of the headquarters of the German industrial group Siemens in Munich, southern Germany.

Siemens

The CEO dismissed the environmental lobby that recently attacked the German mechanical engineering company over a controversial coal mining project.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, where sustainability is a key issue, Kaeser said to MarketWatch: “This year it’s all about green. I don’t hear much about innovation, technology, growth, and opportunities. So it’s interesting how things develop. “

Activists from Extinction Rebellion protested at Siemens headquarters in Munich after climate activist Greta Thunberg asked Siemens to rethink participation in the coal mining project.

The company will provide signals for a railroad that transports fossil fuels through Queensland in Australia. Siemens said last week that it would take the project forward after some time to rethink its position.

Kaeser told MarketWatch: “We don’t even deliver the locomotives and the train for coal transportation. You are already running without us. The only thing we do is to equip the locomotive with a signaling system to make the journey safer for people and goods.

“It doesn’t matter whether coal flows in that direction or not.” Environmentalists say, oh, we have a big multinational brand, these people are leaders in environmental care … we are the role model. Now we have to go after them. “

The boss of one of the largest German companies rejected the demonstrators’ efforts to force Siemens to change his mind: “The impact is zero, there has been no movement on the share price. We need to educate the public about the facts and how we deal with them. “

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump criticized the green lobby in a keynote speech in Davos, in which he described climate activists as “prophets of doom”.

He said: “These alarmists always ask the same thing – absolute power to rule, transform and control every aspect of our lives.”

This article is part of the Barron Group’s ongoing reporting on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

