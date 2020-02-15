Actor Sidharth Shukla defeated archenemy Asim Riaz on Sunday and became the winner of the reality show “Bigg Boss”, season 13.

Shukla is best known for the TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

During “Bigg Boss 13”, the actor stayed on the news for his aggressive behavior towards competitors. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points on the Colors TV show, and many fans expected the finals to take place between them.

In addition to Sidharth and Asim, Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra were four other finalists on the show.

Shehnaaz, known for her proximity to Sidharth, was the second runner-up, while Rashami finished fourth. Paras, who was hailed as a player on Bigg Boss, was the first to leave the house during the finale when he received £ 10 prize money that the show offered to the six finalists.

Then Aarti’s mother came in to take her away.

Asim, Sana, Rashami and Aarti have won tickets to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as show host Salman Khan announced.

In the final, all the couples that made headlines on the show appeared, including Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Asim-Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth-Rashami.

All finalists were cheered on by their families and former participants.