The 92nd Academy Awards last night were full of surprise victories, including a deserved best picture victory for Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite and a huge best actor victory for Joaquin Phoenix as a joker. The show also featured the traditional In Memoriam role by Oscars with a cover of Beatie-Yesterday by Billie Eilish. Unfortunately, rock fans may have noticed that the role lacks a face: the character actor Sid Haig, who is known to many cinema-goers as killer clown Captain Spaulding from Rob Zombies House Of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects.

Haig died on September 21, 2019 after a fight against pneumonia and pneumonia. His death made headlines not only in the rock and metal world, but also in international cinema and proved the massive influence that Captain Spaulding had on a generation of film fans. But while basketball star Kobe Bryant, actors Rip Torn and Danny Aiello, and animator Richard Williams played Oscars’ role in “In Memoriam,” Sid, whose career spanned nearly forty years, was a proven member of the exploitation scene helped to save the cinema in the 1970s – was unfortunately missing.

READ THIS: Here are the rock icons we lost in 2019

Sid wasn’t alone when he was expelled – actor Luke Perry and 20-year-old Disney star Cameron Boyce were also absent from the video.

Obviously, heavy metal fans are not particularly surprised by the omission. The Recording Academy is notorious for letting heavy artists out of the GRAMMY In Memoriam video, including Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbot from 2019 and Keith Flint from The Prodigy this year. Given that this year’s best film winner was a psychological thriller and Brad Pitt was recognized as the best supporting actor for a film about Hollywood at the height of exploitation cinema, you might think that actors like Sid Haig would finally enjoy enough respect to themselves scream to earn a title. Apparently this is still not the case.

Even though Sid Haig has taken the academy’s mind, he’s never far from the hearts of his fans. Haig was one of the most outstanding characters in cinema, with an immediately recognizable face and a physicality that cannot be imitated. As Captain Spaulding, he spoke to the giggling psychopath in all of us and embodied a kind of murderer who could joke in a second and transform himself into the most terrifying creature you have ever seen. In this way, Sid became a personable figure for crazy people around the world who were more than happy to spray Selters in the face of society before they hit him in the throat.

Rest in peace, Sid – we will always remember you.