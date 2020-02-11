The Oscars come out every year and every year there is at least a certain backlash that MovieWeb’s Jon Fuge alludes to, and this year is no different. If someone has kept track of it and those of us who write this article are surely it, Hollywood has lost quite a few actors in the past year, and it was easy to notice, as some of them have been in the past few decades Favorite fans belonged. Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig, and Luke Perry were all names many believed to be included in the award ceremony’s “In Memoriam” feature, yet they were somehow absent, and as expected, fans were more than over a little shocked, they pissed sincerely. Common sense says, of course, that not everyone can be remembered as it would take the length of the show, or at least a good part of it, to really do justice to all who have passed away. But at least a mention, especially of the three actors mentioned here, would have been respectful, especially since Luke Perry starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which brought Brad Pitt his first Oscar. This does not even mean the fact that Cameron Boyce was a Disney sensation and that Sid Haig has more recognition for his name than many people who have been passed on and have been an icon in the horror industry. Not only did it feel wrong to remove her from the list, it also felt like it deserved a serious nudge, the backlash it got on social media.

The only thing that could possibly make up for this and make the amount of those who opposed it feel about an inch tall would be if the actors were honored posthumously, which would be a shame to mention on the show But until With this happening, the Oscars will likely continue to be the racing joke they’ve been doing for several years. The reason for this statement is of course complex, especially because you look at how the show is going, how prestigious the life of the stars is and how much they already have. It is the kind of show that congratulates those who have already achieved one. A great success in life if you give them a statue and say: “Good job if you earn your millions”. Isn’t it the fact that they are making enough millions at this point? Some would, of course, speak in favor of the Academy Awards, but many of us are probably still watching this from a distance and are trying to explain why it isn’t enough to earn so much for the kind of work actors do. CNN’s Gene Seymour has more to say on the subject.

In any case, the snub will take a while as fans of the fallen actors have already spoken and are likely to remember this year. It is true enough that it can be difficult to honor any actor who has fallen in the past year, as it is possible for many people in 12 months to pass on for various reasons, even if it is the case for those who still do quite young Cameron was considered a tragedy, since the loss of this potential is indeed unfortunate. The actors who battled disease and eventually died are just as tragic, but the feeling with some of them is that they have fought long and hard and previously had a chance to have a successful and unforgettable career that enabled many people to end up accepting that at some point. It is never easy to see how a person is passed on, especially someone who has touched so many in their lives with their contributions to entertainment, but it is still important to remember them, despite the nudge of those Oscars that will continue to rage and rave about Without a doubt, these three actors and the many others who have passed away will be remembered fondly, as their careers were big enough that people would continue to watch their performances and remember a time when they were at their peak. The fact that the Oscars managed to leave them out for some reason has to be forgotten here, as the award ceremony has become an ongoing controversy that many are getting tired of.

There are so many things that can be said about the awards ceremony these days, and little of it is positive given the feelings that exist between the rich and the poor, but luckily, it is easy for people to enjoy the show and themselves Watch the parade of your favorite stars, for example, in outfits that cost more than the average person’s car and give acceptance speeches that should end with “thank you” instead of being lengthy trials that take far too long. Some people are willing to turn their brains off when they see the stars congratulating, while others are more likely to notice when there is no respect.