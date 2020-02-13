Shyhiem FranklinFormerly known as Shyheim The Rugged Child, was one of the most promising youth rappers of the 1990s and a member of the sprawling Wu-Tang clan. The Brooklyn-born man’s past years have been plagued by legal issues, and a new interview provides details of the 2014 fatal accident that left him behind bars for five years.

Shyheim was only released from prison early last month after serving his sentence in the fatal accident that left Felipe Avila dead. Shyheim sits down with DJ Vlad and shares details of that fateful night, which appeared to be the culmination of a series of events that took place over time.

The rapper “On and On” tells Vlad that on the night of 2014 when the accident occurred, he actually avoided attackers who wanted to harm him. Shyheim also regretted not stopping to help Avila after starting his vehicle, but said that he had paid his debts to society and refused to live in the past.

Watch Shyheim’s interview with DJ Vlad below.

Photo: Getty