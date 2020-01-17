advertisement

The decision to reduce from a larger to a smaller house or to move to a higher community is not easy. It is usually only done after much thought about what is important to you.

Maybe you don’t want or need a big house and maintenance anymore. Maybe you want a simpler life or a lifestyle with more and more traveling.

Benefits of shrinking include being able to get closer to family and the things you want to do. Maintenance is likely to be much less in a smaller home. You can also use the money from the sale to pay off debts and / or to further finance your pension.

There is often a lot of work to do in the relocation because you will probably not be able to take all the things that you have collected over the years. But there are things you can do to make the contraction go smoothly.

Experts advise homeowners to divide their belongings into four groups: things you want to keep, and things you want to sell, donate or throw away. View everything you have, including what’s in your house, garage, storage space, etc.

When did you last use it? Do you still need it? Does it fit in your new home?

Decide what you want to take with you when you move and the things you do not want to take with you. One of the hardest things about contracting is that you may have to get rid of things that are emotionally important.

Ask the children

If you have adult children, ask them if they want something that you don’t want to keep. However, keep in mind that they may not want things that have been handed over in the family. They may not have room for things or do not care.

If that happens, it’s an idea to take pictures of these items. That way you can save the memories without having to find a place to store things.

Do you have a number of things that you want to sell? How do you want to do that? Do you want to have a garage sale and / or use eBay, Craigslist or Nextdoor? You can also try selling some things through a shipment store. If you want to sell things really fast, price them low to move them.

Goodwill, Salvation Army or St. Vincent De Paul are a few organizations that can use donations if you get smaller and have items that you don’t need.

Moreover, shelters for homeless and domestic violence, religious organizations, etc. often need furniture, clothing, and personal and household items, among others. They can come to your home to collect your donations for your convenience. This prevents you having to drag them to the donation center yourself.

If you want to throw away many things by putting them on the curb, contact local regulations before you do it to avoid a fine. If you have a lot to throw away, you could think of renting a container or going to the landfill.

Your local broker can make suggestions to help you with your downsizing.

