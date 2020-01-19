advertisement

The Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothkudi districts experienced drizzle after the completion of the northeast monsoon on Saturday evening and Sunday.

The mild shower caused a sudden stream of water at the falls in Courtallam, making it a joyful weekend for tourists visiting the picnic area.

In the Tirunelveli district, the level in the Papanasam dam on Sunday was 133.40 feet (the permitted level is 143 feet). The dam had an influx of 486.23 cusecs of water and 1204.75 cusecs were discharged. While Ambasamudhram registered 9-hour rainfall, the Papanasam dam registered 8 hours. rainfall.

The level in the Manimuthar dam stood at 110.20 feet (118 feet). The dam had an influx of 75 cusecs and 475 cusecs were released.

The Karupanathi dam of the Tenkasi district recorded 4.50 am, Tenkasi 4.30 pm, Ayakudi 3.20 am and Sengottai 2 m.m. rainfall.

An abundant northeast monsoon in October, November and December helped fill most of the tanks in the districts.

Even when the Indian Metereological Department announced that the monsoon of the NE had ended, the Thoothukudi district experienced sunny weather and suddenly had a shower on Sunday.

The rain that started around 9.45 am lasted until 11 am. Rain was reported in and around Thoothukudi, Srivaikuntam, Sawerpuram, Eral.

