Was anyone else surprised that Fantasy Island became a movie instead of a restart of the TV show? How about that, was someone else surprised that he didn’t stick to the original plot and completely cut the part that Herve Villechaize made so popular? Frankly, Herve was once excluded from the show, but many of us probably still remember the words “The plane! The plane! “That he became so famous during the show. There are some people out there who argue that the film will be completely different from the show because it only seems to focus on the terrible aspects of the fantasies that are in the act will be implemented, but the truth is that the film has already been labeled as completely separate from the TV show anyway, and really, it is shown from the trailer because if anyone remembers it, the TV show was in delivery not nearly as dark as the trailer for the film. There were many fantasies on the show that went down a dark street and put people in very real danger, but most of the time Mr. Roarke stepped in and prevented things from happening went far when he felt the need, of course the guests had the opportunity to make their fantasies come true, but most of the time they weren’t in such a lethal danger as we were will be seen in the film. In other words, there was always a way to go if they wanted to, although some of them stayed for their own reasons.

Maybe if the film doesn’t go well, or even if it does, someone will think about going to another TV show and maybe getting the latest version of the idea on the way so that it can be brought back in a way can answer that people might have. You have to keep in mind that Fantasy Island, like many of the shows it shared an era with, was great when it was created, and people absolutely loved sitting down in the evenings to see their favorite characters on the screen. But nowadays things are different and a lot of things have to be changed to keep up with the times. This would include mysterious islands somewhere in the Pacific that are essentially supernatural in nature and can give guests anything they want at a price. The great thing about Fantasy Island, both on the show and in the film, is that it is a huge lesson in morality and, besides, is a chance for people to achieve what they really want or believe they want to do. For some it was an opportunity for a peaceful solution, for others it was an opportunity to seek justice or just to live out a personal fantasy that they had dreamed of for so long. Whatever it was, the imagination was worth the world to the guests and was usually carried out for any purpose, even if Roarke had to intervene from time to time. Screenrant’s Kayleena Pierce-Bohen has a few things to say about the show that could affect how people see the film.

It would be nice to say that restarting Fantasy Island is not yet largely complete, as there is not enough space in any window to allow this to happen, but that would not be the truth, not even nearby. There is a possibility that there is someone out there who would like to pick up on this idea, but there would likely be an argument about whether to follow the film or continue where the original show left off. Then, of course, many fans would look closely to find a bug that could be exploited so that they could have a say. Things end up happening from time to time, as many people make a living from making mistakes, reporting inaccuracies, and comparing one version of a show or film to another to demonstrate their superiority in pop culture or their simple need most knowledgeable of all. Either way, Fantasy Island might restart, but it would take a brave soul to make the decision whether to follow the movie or the original show, and the follow-up should be done immediately after that is not the type of project, that would shine in a half-hearted attempt. Jennifer Oullette from ARS Technica has more to say about this.

Restarting the TV would also offer a lot more chances of seeing different fantasies that could either be distracting or even tempting to viewers considering the limits television can nowadays have. In any case, it would be interesting, but you only need someone who has the nerve and the kind of ideas that could fly with the right audience.