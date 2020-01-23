Should the BDS include a boycott of the Palestinians living in Israel? - Israel news

advertisement

At the end of December, the Tunisian-Jordanian musician Aziz Maraqa performed in front of an audience of Palestinian Israelis in the Israeli-Arab village of Kafr Yasif in Galilee. As a result, he was accused of normalizing the crew, working together and whitewashing, and was attacked in every way possible in the Arab press and social media. In such a case, it is almost impossible to separate the artistic from the political. It is difficult to consider Maraqa’s visit to Israel without taking into account the political factors that influenced, directed, and shaped the event, and the way it was perceived.

Before I delve into this sensitive issue, I would like to make it clear that I do not question the legitimacy of the existence or activities of BDS – the international boycott, divestment, and sanction movement against Israel – as a means of fighting the occupation as non-violent Wise. On the contrary, I think it is our right as an occupied people to fight the oppression that is being exerted on both sides of the Green Line. At the same time, it is our duty – my duty as a Palestinian and as a journalist – to stop, question, challenge and show the many political, national and moral mistakes in the actions of BDS, a Palestinian movement. The origin grew and expanded up to the point at which he has attracted many supporters worldwide.

The visit to Maraqa raises many fundamental political and moral questions for me. When he arrived in Israel, according to the BDS movement, Maraqa went to an “unoccupied” Palestinian city. If he had gone to Ramallah instead, it would have passed part of the political-cultural “test” since BDS is an occupied city.

Supporters of the boycott movement are essentially making the twisted argument that someone who goes to Ramallah visits the West Bank while someone who visits cities and villages in Israel enters through a border crossing that is under Israeli control. In fact, entry into Ramallah is also via a border crossing controlled by Israel. Politically, the BDS basically says that the Palestinians are not occupied in Israel and that the occupation exists in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. In my view, this type of discourse is the most dangerous and wrong.

Student activists from the University of Leeds protest in 2017 on United Nations Solidarity Day with Palestine. Ryan Ashcroft / SOPA Images / LightR

BDS has outlined the geographic, political, and cultural limits of the crew at its own discretion – and as determined in New York and Washington – and has expected localities such as Kafr Yasif to meekly. The impact of this decision is, in my view, very dangerous, since two types of Palestinians have emerged from this discourse: “kosher” Palestinians in the West Bank, who are okay to appear before, and “less kosher” Palestinian citizens of Israel who are forbidden to appear ,

When Maraqa was classified as the normalizer of the occupation, the entire Palestinian unity that existed in Israel was also classified as normalization and whitewashing of the occupation and therefore dismissed as a collective. On what basis? Because of the blue ID cards that these Palestinians have? What about their collective nationality that they are fighting to preserve?

What really makes you angry is not just this claim, but the unconditional approval of it. How can we, as Palestinians living in Israel, fail to recognize that this is a national disqualification before there is a cultural disqualification? Isn’t that a continuation of the talk of “betrayal” addressed to us Palestinians living in Israel? How is it not perceived as cultural and national exclusion? Maybe because it was done cleverly this time, through the prism of a performance by Aziz Maraqa.

Political targeting is also cultural targeting. The BDS, which has decided that there are two separate cultural arenas, has sent a clear message to artists from the Arab world: the Palestinian cultural arena in Israel itself is illegitimate and anyone who dares to question it will be at a high price numbers. Now they have learned a lesson and will not dare to perform in Palestinian cities within Israel.

This is primarily a political distinction with cultural ramifications. And anyone who thinks that BDS really takes into account the impact of pan-Arab cultural separation on the Palestinian cultural scene in Israel is wrong. It is busy implementing and using the boycott tools – without examining the effects of this practice in reality.

Speaking of hypocrisy and double standards, why was Maraqa pulverized for his performance in Kafr Yasif, in stark contrast to the response to performances by Mahmoud Darwish, the late Palestinian national poet, in Nazareth and Haifa in 2008? This is not a call to denounce Darwish or others. I cite this example only to illustrate the lack of thought and principle choices regarding artistic interaction with the Palestinian scene in Israel. Instead, there is chaos and petty personal calculations. The boundaries that BDS has set for Palestinian artists and writers in Israel are boundaries that change according to the artist’s identity.

When Maraqa wrote on Facebook that he would appear somewhere in front of an Arab and Palestinian audience and would not be silenced by the BDS, he did not try to bring his art to bear on the suffering of the Palestinians. He tried to expand the political-artistic borders and to make the debate about the boycott of culture more complex. And that is exactly the role of an artist today – those who are afraid to make waves or get upset can hardly call themselves artists.

It would be wrong to believe that the attack on Maraqa is only due to his refusal to bow to BDS ‘demands. I think the essence of the problem is somewhere else. He has exposed hypocrisy, double standards and so on, but what really provoked the boycott movement’s treatment of the sledgehammer is that his visit forced him to see with his own eyes problems, tensions and failures for which he was not has so far been unable to find a solution.

Maraqa brought up the issue of the boycott of culture that affects Palestinians living in Israel. His attempt to broaden the boundaries of discourse triggered the need to silence him. In addition, his visit to Israel had to end in this way in front of a Palestinian audience who yearns for contact and connection with the culture of the Arab world in order not to create a precedent in which other Arab artists will continue to reach their limits politically -cultural discourse and also appear in droves in Palestinian cities within Israel. This is the boycott movement’s nightmare scenario – a small step from denouncing the visit to suppressing any discussion of the issue.

As mentioned earlier, you cannot sit in Washington and set criteria for an economic and cultural boycott and expect Kafr Yasif to simply join in. The criteria for a boycott must be established through cooperation and open dialogue with the Palestinians living in Israel. Because yes, they are the ones who pay the price for the artistic-cultural boycott, and they are the ones who are affected by the immediate or long-term consequences.

The visit to Maraqa only showed us that we all agree, and we continue to blindly agree to the dictations of BDS, without criticizing, asking questions or having an authentic discussion. This visit was a window of time that BDS, but also we Palestinians living in Israel under a different occupation, unfortunately missed. This could have been an opportunity to finally answer basic questions, but instead not only was the singer himself silenced and dejected – we were all silenced by force.

