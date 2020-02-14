It’s really an honest question, and one that many people would love to hear when Rick Moranis has returned to take part in the next chapter in the story of Honey I Shrunk the Kids, Shrunk. It’s hard to say whether or not a sequel to Spaceballs could ever hit the market, because when you look at the Mel Brooks classic from the 80s, it’s hard to believe that the same kind of humor that gave us back then Laughter would be seen as acceptable in today’s world. It’s nice to think that someone is likely to have the courage to stand up to all hypersensitive guys and do it in their own way, but it’s also obvious that Brooks’ sense of humor is not fully appreciated by everyone, especially not those who happen to believe in the PC era and for everything it stands for. Still, the film would be somewhat different in a way, since at least some of those who played in the original, such as John Candy, Joan Rivers, Dick Van Patten, Dom DeLuise and Ronny Graham, were passed on. In addition, a sequel may have to be postponed ten years into the future, similar to Star Wars, since all of the remaining ones have become quite old at this point. Mel Brooks is in the nineties because he screamed loudly, so it definitely needs to be done perfectly to live up to the original.

Spaceballs weren’t exactly a blockbuster in the theaters, but when they reached many people’s homes, they achieved a cult episode that has been pretty strong to this day, since you only have to mention the film and a number of people will smile in memory. It really makes sense since this film was pretty funny all the way and contained only a few passages that could be considered boring or uncomfortable. And as Michael Maher of Premium Beat wrote a few years ago, it was one of those who benefited greatly from the 4th wall break method that has made good use of several other films in the past. Most of these moments are celebrated by one of the film’s most well-known actors, Rick Moranis, and they’re absolutely fun thanks to his pinpoint performance and ability to stay in character all the time. Dark Helmet was a stupid villain, but he should be, that’s the point. In fact, the entire film should be a big parody, as it was generously adopted by Star Wars and Star Trek alike, albeit with much funnier results. They even borrowed a bit from alien and managed to get John Hurt, the actor from the original alien film, to play the same role he had in the scifi horror film. Do you remember the line “Oh no, not again!”?

Saying that Spaceballs deserves a long-awaited sequel that was hinted at in the original film by none other than Brooks himself when he played yogurt, a fun, gold-skinned parody of Yoda, but believing it could happen is still great , if the film still requires a lot of care since then, as some of the biggest stars died some time ago It is possible that the film can do without Patten and Graham as they are pretty much tied to the characters they played and were pretty much unnecessary in this way, but losing Candy and Rivers has been quite difficult since the characters Bypass Barf and Dot Matrix are part of the core group that were important for the story. There has to be a way for it to obviously work, but it would probably need a writer who knows the story, has a good idea of ​​where it can lead, and may be able to explain or write another character for those who worked during the years have been lost all the time. At this point it is a fan wish, not so much an idea that has any value, but there are many people who would like to see this. Personally, I think it could be worth a try, but only if everything is aligned so that it’s impossible to say no. Padraig Cotter from Screenrant has more to say on the subject.

Rick Moranis is definitely ready, as he said in the past, but whether Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman or Daphne Zuniga would be interested or not is difficult to say. In all respects, the working environment of the first film was great for many performers, but 23 years later, it’s difficult to say if any of them want to return for less than a monumental moment for which they’d be crazy Miss.