FSU football wants to conclude strongly with its recruitment class in 2020. If you try to sign another, this recruitment cycle will run back.

FSU soccer coaches have done a good job of identifying and meeting future needs.

They signed two high school quarterbacks and received a third-time commitment in class when JUCO’s La’Damian Webb announced their intention to sign with the Noles on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, the FSU fans hope that the coaching team will address the offensive, otherwise the running backs can’t do much.

I trust the coaches are working feverishly to meet this need, and I’ve hired an offensive Ole Miss lineman on campus this weekend. You will continue to monitor the transfer portal for immediate help.

My question is, should the Noles try to run back in this class? It is a legitimate question considering what the FSU currently looks like in the background.

The two grants on the program have many question marks and very little experience. You can move into the NFL after the 2020 season and have problems (on and off the field) that limit its availability.

The other one was basically away from the team most of the season and didn’t play.

Transfer Jashaun Corbin will only be considered if he receives an NCAA waiver and has an injury that has cost him most of the past season.

These are three setbacks with real question marks that refer either to injuries or to problems outside the field. That leaves the aforementioned La’Damian Webb and four-star newcomer Lawrance Toafili.

The FSU soccer coaches had three-star athlete Corey Wren on campus this weekend and will be welcoming four-star recruit Daijun Edwards on campus later this month.

Wren is not a real run-back race, but can absolutely fly with the ball in hand. The trainers could use it in packages within the running game or with him in the slot.

Edwards is a real hit that was hired by previous employees. He was teammate of current FSU players Carter Boatwright and Ryan Fitzgerald.

thoughts

I know that the FSU needs help on the offensive and there are still six or seven places left in this class. I would definitely go for a few more offensive attacks for graduates of the transfer, and of course one of these points is for the four-star recipient Malachi Wideman if he chooses to stay with the Noles.

However, I will be the first to say that I will take BOTH Wren and Edwards in this class with all the uncertainty that some of these setbacks bring.

Mike Norvell has shown in the past that it is possible to use multiple running backs so that many repetitions are possible.

Memphis had three running backs with at least 60 carry last season. The FSU had one in 2019 who ran back alongside Cam Akers to sniff 60 carry. If the players feel different and want to reach the transfer portal, they are likely to subtract anyway if you notice my deviation.

