Share price heading north – despite a few pit stops – some new private investors are likely to be looking for a share. The stock has more than doubled in the past three months (plus 123%).

In fact, the manufacturer of electric cars in Silicon Valley is just getting so much attention and curiosity that he types "Should I" into a Google

The search leads to an answer with automatic filling: “Should I buy Tesla shares?”

What if the stock goes south? How many shares can an investor afford?

It’s a simple-sounding question that can get complicated quickly: what if the stock goes south? How many shares can an investor afford? Potential stock pickers should be careful, say financial planners.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a MarketWatch request for comment.

Dan Slagle, founding partner of Fyooz Financial Planning in Rochester, Minnesota, states that there could be investors who have serious problems with FOMO or fear they will not be there. Slagle said that people with financial FOMO should ask themselves how well they can deal with future price drops at Tesla or companies where they buy stocks.

Tesla stocks have been in tears for the past few weeks. They have increased by 79% since the beginning of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.94%

rose 3% over the same period, while the S&P 500

SPX, -0.54%

has increased by 3.5%.

However, Tesla shares fell 2.6% on Friday before trading on the exchange, which prolonged the retreat from record highs.

Ask yourself if you have a stomach

“If you hold the stock, you’ll have to weather the storm and face volatility,” said Slagle. He does not own Tesla shares personally, but believes the company – which has a puzzling, though unpredictable, founder in Elon Musk – has long-term growth potential.

There are ways to determine your risk tolerance. Questionnaires are one way to get a feel for it, but experts say such stress tests can only go so far. Instead, think about your investment goals so you know how much to worry about a stock’s turn or not.

Even professionals can only bear so many market losses. A well-known portfolio manager bet the Tesla stock would fall, but ended this game.

“Sometimes there is no” why “. If you are short, you have to go away.”

“Sometimes there is no” why, “” said Steve Eisman, senior portfolio manager at Eisman Group Neuberger Berman, in a Bloomberg TV interview. “When you are little, you have to go away – it is no fame to lose money.”

Slagle’s customers don’t talk to him about Tesla shares, he said. Instead, it’s about buying the vehicles.

According to iSeeCars.com, a car search engine, a new Tesla Model 3 with a sticker price of $ 39,990 had the lowest price devaluation for cars sold between August 2019 and January 2020. A used Tesla cost around $ 2,500 less, a decrease of 5.5 percent, far less than the average drop in price of 25.2 percent.

People don’t necessarily have to top up Tesla shares to witness the Tesla ride, added Scott Vance of Trisuli Financial Advising in Fort Bragg, NC to Tesla’s portfolio.

This way, inexperienced investors can do what most financial advisors call the # 1 rule for investment: diversify. “I think Tesla is part of a sector that will flourish in the future, but picking a single winner in that sector is something I frown on,” said Vance.

Don’t let distracted footwork distract you

Erika Safran, founder and director of Safran Wealth Advisors in New York, NY, says she has a customer who likes to play in the market, based on the latest news. On the whole, it didn’t work out well for him: the biggest blessing is the tax write-off he receives from his market losses, he said.

Look at the basics of the company, she said. This includes the price-performance ratio, the turnover and the potential of the vehicle. It can also include technical analysis, e.g. B. an examination of the medium and long-term development of the share price and trading volume.

However, investors only need to focus on fundamentals if they want to buy and hold stocks over a period of years – a strategy that saffron prefers. “You’re only a good trader a couple of times,” she said. “The other time it’s a loser.”

Treat yourself to a little play money

Jared Friedman, financial planner at Redwood Financial Planning in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, said if people want to buy Tesla shares, they should – but they should draw and stay in some yellow lines for themselves.

Friedman’s customers have their core portfolios, but some also have “satellite” investments. Customers buy these stocks and investments because they are fascinated. However, these investments make up a maximum of 5% of the total customer portfolio, Friedman said.

Side investments can be a good idea for someone who can afford to play a little bit of money – and possibly lose, Friedman said. This investment keeps the person busy with the market and be aware of them or their portfolio as a whole, he said.

When Friedman meets with some customers with small stock recommendations, “we spend 90% of the time talking about satellite investment,” he said. Some of Friedman’s customers have Tesla shares and want to keep them, he added. “They believe in the company no matter what.”