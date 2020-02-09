MARKETWATCH FRONT SIDE

“If you hold the stock, you have to weather the storm and face the volatility.”

I am 40 years old, have a pension, and saved $ 60,000 for retirement. Should I take out a loan to pay $ 17,500 in credit card debt?

He hopes to be "stress free" from debt.

My mother asked for divorce. My father made his mother a pensioner and then killed himself. Now my mother and grandma are arguing. Who is right?

"My grandmother and my mother both have lawyers, and both say they will get this pension. It's been dragging on for almost two years."

While the world is focusing on the corona virus, a deadly flu has killed at least 10,000 Americans

According to the CDC, at least 19 million people in the US are suffering from flu diseases this season.

Keeping a job after the age of 50 is not always easy

Retirement can be as difficult as retirement, a new study shows.

“My financial advisor assures me that at age 100, I still have over $ 1 million in savings if I live within my current budget.”