Should Horns focus on former OU CB Jordan Parker?

A good place to turn around when the Texas football program wants to reach the NCAA Transfer Portal to add corner back-depth is the former OU DB Jordan Parker.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is already starting to become one of the biggest storylines of college football in the low season 2020. The Texas football program has already lost some important names to the transfer portal, including offensive lineman JP Urquidez and broad receiver Jordan Pouncey.

With the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers defeating the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 14, the Texas Longhorns football program can now fully concentrate on the upcoming offseason. What awaits head coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns is a long season outside of trying to match these new coaching staff and grow a roster that will generate a lot of production from the 2019 team.

However, where should Herman and the Longhorns look to find answers if they turn to the transfer portal to repair positional needs for the 2020 college football out of season?

First the Longhorns must identify which position groups need the most help for the 2020 season. The first three position groups that come to mind for next season (either due to lack of experience or lack of proven talent) are linebacker, cornerback and attacking guard / center.

If the Longhorns first try to tackle the corner back to get newly hired defense coordinator Chris Ash to get used to his selection at the Forty Acres, then there is a solid target that has just emerged in the transfer portal. On 17 January, former corner man Oklahoma Sooners Jordan Parker posted on his Twitter timeline that he plans to switch and immediately qualify for his next landing site.

Parker is one of a number of former Oklahoma players who have placed their names late in the transfer portal. The rest of the group includes important names such as red-shirt second-year linebacker Levi Draper and real first-year safety Ty DeArman. Some have already found another house, such as DeArman who joins head coach Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs in Dallas.

Is this also a sign of even more things for head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners?

Because the transfer portal now plays such an active role in the movement of depth players in college football, it can be an easier way to quickly find solutions for areas needed on the depth map. Herman turned to the transfer portal earlier to find answers to problem areas and he could do it again.

If Herman and Ash like what they see from an experienced cornerback like Parker, it is worth investigating how much interest he has in landing on the Forty Acres. He missed almost the entire 2017 season, but got a bigger role and more playing time in 2018 and 2019. But Parker only played in four games in 2019 before he sat down for the rest of the season to maintain the redshirt rule and another year to be eligible.

Moreover, Parker is not only one of the most experienced cornerbacks in the transfer portal this season, he is also one of the most proven. It is rare that a cornerback is as familiar with the Longhorns attack and Sooners defense as the 5-foot-11 and £ 182 Parker pops up in the transfer portal so early in the off season.

What Parker could bring to the Forty Acres is 50 tackles in the career, one tackle for loss, five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. And although he was in Norman for most of the four years, Parker only played in 18 games during the three seasons of 2017-2019.

The cornerbacks that are candidates to get the two Longhorns runways in 2020 in the first year under the leadership of Ash are Junior Jalen Green, D’shawn Jamison, Anthony Cook and Kenyatta Watson II. Texas has so far only signed one cornerback in their 2020 recruitment class, with four-star Kitan Crawford.

